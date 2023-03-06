Tillamook County Commissioners approved a slew of contracts and contract updates at their meeting on February 22.
They also received an update on the solid waste program from the program’s director David McCall.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on tillamookheadlightherald.com.
The Headlight Herald E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Headlight Herald delivered to your mailbox each week. This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Tillamook County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Tillamook Headlight Herald to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-(503) 842-7535 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Tillamook County Commissioners approved a slew of contracts and contract updates at their meeting on February 22.
They also received an update on the solid waste program from the program’s director David McCall.
McCall said that the program has been running strong, highlighting the county’s hazardous waste and asbestos disposal. He also was enthusiastic about improvements being made to the transfer stations in Manzanita and Pacific City.
Commissioners then approved an agreement with Juliette’s House in McMinnville to help interview and support victims of child abuse and assault. Those cases require a special certification and Tillamook’s sheriff’s office does not have anyone on staff with those credentials currently.
Commissioners approved a contract with Community Action Team to provide medical and dental services to kids in the county.
They also signed off on a professional services agreement with Environmental Science Associates to begin design for the replacement of a culvert on Reneke Creek.
The board extended the time frame for the Memaloose Boat Ramp dredging project, which will now be completed by March 30, after transportation complications delayed the project’s start.
Commissioners also approved a contract with NetMotion Software for dispatch and communications technology.
Finally, they approved a grant application to Business Oregon for work on the Shilo Levee. Tillamook County Chief of Staff Rachel Hagerty said that the project had been a priority for the county for years and that while this grant would not pay for all the work, it was a good opportunity to start building a funding package.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.