The Tillamook County Courthouse remained closed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, as county officials announced the results of air testing conducted in the building.
The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners received the results of the air testing conducted by Alpha Environmental Services, Inc. of Beaverton.
The results showed levels of particulates in office spaces located in the top floor of the courthouse that are above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended levels, according to a statement from the commissioners. Particulates can induce eye, nose and throat irritation and respiratory infections.
The results do not show the origin, but county officials have reason to believe in the presence of the odor originated from recent roofing repairs. Fumes presumably entered the office spaces through an HVAC system on the roof that services those spaces.
The odor has dissipated but the particulates remain, according to the statement from the commissioners. In collaboration with the Tillamook fire District, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, and Alpha Environmental, the county is taking all necessary precautions and following the recommended steps to ensure the courthouse is safe before reopening.
The courthouse will remain closed through Friday, Nov. 15. The continued closure will allow for extensive HVAC and office space cleaning, which began Wednesday morning. County officials anticipate reopening the courthouse Monday, Nov. 18. An update is expected on Friday.
Property tax payments are due November 15. Citizens are encouraged to mail payments, but for every business day the County courthouse is closed, the County will extend the payment deadline by one business day.
The Tillamook County Assessor/Tax Collector issued a statement offering apologies for inconveniences caused by the closure, despite it being beyond the office’s control. The statement said the safety of individuals is who frequent the building in the main concern.
Those with questions about tax statements were encouraged to pay the amount on the statement and speak with the appraiser for the area when courthouse operations resume. Until the courthouse reopens to the public, tax payments can be mailed, paid by phone, or paid online at www.co.tillamook.or.us.
Tillamook County Circuit Court has set up limited operations at the Officer's Mess Hall at the Port of Tillamook Bay. Michele Bradley, general manager for Port of Tillamook Bay, said her organization was happy to be able to provide space to the Tillamook County Circuit Court during the courthouse closure.
"The transition process has been collaborative by both Tillamook County staff and Port staff to make sure all of the needs are met," Bradley said. “An event such as this highlights the need for continued discussions for emergency planning with businesses, cities, Tillamook County, smaller unincorporated communities, and other agencies, including local special districts."
