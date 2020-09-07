The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners agreed during a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 2, to enforce no parking along Whiskey Creek Road and Cape Lookout Road within the boundary of Cape Lookout State Park. The county also extended the local state of emergency until Nov. 3, unless extended by the board.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said an influx of visitors have been visiting Cape Lookout State Park. When the day use area is full, people are parking along the side of the road. There have been all kinds of destruction, dumping of garbage and human feces.
“I talked to the sheriff about it and the sheriff was supportive,” Bell said of the enforcement. “Chris Laity from public works is also supportive.”
The county is able to enforce no parking along the roads in the local state of emergency. State parks will be enforcing this and writing tickets.
“Every time we close a spot, it’s like a balloon squeezing,” Commissioner Bill Baertlein said. “Hopefully this will take some pressure off our state parks and try to keep some of our landscape halfway sanitary.”
Commissioner David Yamamoto said if the state of emergency continues after Nov. 3, Tim Carpenter, Netarts-Oceanside Fire District chief, needs to be in the discussion, as the fire district receives many of the emergency calls at Cape Lookout. The district is also in possession of many of the county’s road signs.
“One of the issues is this is a long, long area along Cape Lookout,” Yamamoto said. “We don’t have all the signs to do what we need to do.”
