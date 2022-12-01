Tillamook County logo

Tillamook county employees will be receiving a 5% pay increase in 2023.

The county’s board of commissioners approved the increase for the county’s unionized employees at their November 23 meeting and signaled that they would do the same for nonunion employees shortly.

