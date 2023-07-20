Leaders of Tillamook County’s various government departments were briefed on the results of a Gallup survey gauging employee engagement in the county on July 10.
The results showed that employee’s engagement level was roughly comparable to that at other government employers and that there were several areas for improvement, including better delineating job expectations, increasing employee recognition and fostering social connections amongst employees.
Mike Kinney from Gallup presented the detailed findings from the 12-question survey, which will be repeated the next two years to measure the county’s progress. Kinney said that surveying engagement was a stronger predictor of employee performance at work than employee satisfaction.
Gallup’s survey included statements with which respondents indicated their agreement on a scale from one to five. Those statements touched on a variety of the employee’s needs, ranging from the basic, like I know what is expected of me at work, to the more advanced, like my opinion seems to count at work, and in the last year, I have had opportunities at work to learn and grow.
More than 200 employees, or 80% of the county total, responded to the survey. Kinney said that based on Gallup’s metrics, 38% of county employees would be categorized as engaged, 44% as not engaged and 18% as actively disengaged. Across other government organizations that Gallup works with those averages are 37% engaged, 44% not engaged and 19% actively disengaged.
Kinney said that for an initial survey response, these results were quite good, a sentiment with which Tillamook’s Human Resources Director Jodi Wilson agreed.
Kinney then jumped into a more detailed analysis of the collected data. He said that employees in the county had indicated that they felt their coworkers cared about them, that they had a strong sense of the importance of their work and that their professional development was supported by the county.
Results indicated that employees in the county noticed a shortcoming in the more basic elements of the job however, with lower agreement with statements about understanding job requirements and having needed materials to complete the job.
Kinney also said that while employees cared about each other, there was room for improvement in their social connections, which help to boost productivity.
Kinney also noted that there were marked differences in the responses from different subgroups of respondents, with the most prominent emerging in employees of different tenure. Employees in their first year of employment indicated higher levels of agreement with all the statements gauging engagement, while employees in their second and third years of employment agreed considerably less.
Another gap emerged between unionized employees of the county and those who are not, with union employees agreeing less often with all survey questions. The largest disparities arose on questions about feeling like somebody at work cared about the employee as a person and that their opinion mattered at work.
After discussing the results, Kinney pivoted into discussing recommendations for how to improve employee engagement over the next year.
Kinney said that Gallup’s research has shown that managers are responsible for most employee engagement improvements, not upper-level leadership. He said that managers across the county’s departments should work over the next year to increase discussions about goals and priorities for the county as a way to clarify the expectations in their departments. Kinney also recommended that managers increase the number of one-on-ones with union employees.
The same survey will be conducted again next year and the year after, and Kinney said that Gallup recommended focusing on one or two areas for improvement per year. Generally, government entities taking part in Gallup’s multiyear survey process see a 4% increase in the number of engaged employees in the first year of program participation, according to Kinney.
Wilson said that work groups comprised of department heads would begin meeting in the near future to begin discussing ways to improve based on the survey results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.