Tillamook County logo

Leaders of Tillamook County’s various government departments were briefed on the results of a Gallup survey gauging employee engagement in the county on July 10.

The results showed that employee’s engagement level was roughly comparable to that at other government employers and that there were several areas for improvement, including better delineating job expectations, increasing employee recognition and fostering social connections amongst employees.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which of the county’s summer festivals do you most enjoy?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which of the county’s summer festivals do you most enjoy?

You voted: