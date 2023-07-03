Tillamook State Forest Idaville

A portion of the Tillamook State Forest located just outside the unincorporated community of Idaville.

Forest Trust Land Counties and the Department of Forestry

With many of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s current implementation plans expiring in June 2023, each state forest district has approved a Revised Implementation Plan that will serve as a transition to two new, long-term plans being developed by ODF.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Did you attend this year’s Dairy Days parade?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Did you attend this year’s Dairy Days parade?

You voted: