Forest Trust Land Counties and the Department of Forestry
With many of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s current implementation plans expiring in June 2023, each state forest district has approved a Revised Implementation Plan that will serve as a transition to two new, long-term plans being developed by ODF.
Those plans, the forest management plan (FMP) that will govern state forest activities for an indefinite timeframe, and the habitat conservation plan (HCP) that will inform the forest management plan for the next 70 years, are currently the subject of much debate among timber companies, conservationists, ODF’s board and officials and the counties that rely on timber revenues.
County commissioners from across the north coast say that any cuts made under those plans will have drastic, rippling consequences across the economies in their counties.
The revised implementation plans that last until June 2025 list timber harvest levels that county officials expect to be similar to those of the forthcoming FMP and HCP will. In each ODF district except for Tillamook, timber harvest sales will decrease over the coming year when compared to the year prior. The total timber for sale across all districts is set at 165 to 182.5 million board feet (MMBF), 40 to 60 MMBF less than previous timber sale totals.
One way to estimate timber revenues from these harvest levels is through each district’s annual operating plan (AOP). AOPs list the predicted net revenues from timber harvest operations for the next fiscal year. Lower timber harvest levels typically mean less revenue for each ODF district.
Counties with state forests receive 63.5% of the revenues from state forests within their borders, with the remaining 36.5% going to ODF to fund state forest operations. From there, the county government typically keeps 20% of revenues while the remaining 80% is disbursed to the various school and special districts across the county.
Because counties with state forests receive a portion of timber revenues, less revenue for each ODF district typically means less revenue for the counties and special districts in those districts. The Astoria, Forest Grove and West Oregon Districts all predict timber revenue decreases for fiscal year 2024.
But it’s not always that straightforward. Timber contracts usually give companies a three-year period to harvest the timber, meaning that districts will see revenue from this year’s contracts only over the course of several years.
Further cushioning the impacts of the new implementation plan is a large amount of timber still standing in state forests from timber sales in recent years. Volatility in the timber market during the coronavirus pandemic led to many high purchase prices for sales, which led many timber companies to leave more timber standing than they would typically in hopes of maximizing their revenue. This has led to approximately 325 MMBF of sold timber waiting to be harvested across the state forests.
Ron Zilly, Deputy Division Chief for State Forests, clarified this process at a public meeting ODF held earlier this year.
“The revenues in the coming year won’t be significantly affected due to the amount of wood that we already have under contract,” Zilly said. “This gives us some time to assess our organizational structure and needs to effectively implement the habitat conservation plan as well as make spending adjustments.”
Either way, some counties will see timber revenue losses next year, and all counties will have to start preparing for the prospect of future losses. Fortunately, counties have representation with ODF in the form of the Forest Trust Lands Advisory Committee (FTLAC), which has a representative from each county.
The FTLAC is a statute mandated ODF committee that advises ODF’s Board of Forestry on policy matters related to state forestland management. The FTLAC has seven Commissioners that represent the counties that deeded the state forestlands to the state in the 1950s and 1960s on policy issues that affect those lands. The Committee Chair is Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto, and the Vice-chair is Coos County Commissioner John Sweet.
Tillamook County Commissioner Erin Skaar represents Tillamook County; Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs represents Clatsop County; Colombia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder represents Colombia, Clackamas, and Washington Counties; Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker represents Marion, Linn, Benton, Polk, and Lincoln counties; and Lane County Commissioner David Loveall represents Lane, Coos, Douglas, Klamath, and Josephine counties.
While commissioners had their own takes on how the timber harvest levels in the revised implementation plans will impact the counties they represent, one thing was clear: lower harvest levels will create more obstacles to future financial stability.
Tillamook County: “All bets are off.”
Tillamook County is set to weather the next several years well as timber sales in the upcoming year are projected to remain at the same 47 MMBF as in FY 2023 or slightly increase.
But Yamamoto, Tillamook County Commissioner and FTLAC Chair, is still sounding the alarm about the long-term financial ramifications of an HCP that he says is more restrictive than others being implemented in Oregon and on the west coast.
“Why are the people of the state of Oregon being affected the harshest when it comes to an HCP when the numbers aren’t showing that you’re going to see a concomitant increase in endangered species,” Yamamoto wondered.
Yamamoto specifically pointed to the private forest accord passed in Oregon last year, which also includes an HCP to govern those lands. That accord and HCP were developed in negotiations between timber industry and environmental group representatives.
By contrast, Yamamoto says that the FTLAC has repeatedly been rebuffed in efforts to join the process of crafting the HCP for state forest lands, leaving the task entirely in the hands of representatives from state agencies and environmental groups. Yamamoto has repeatedly complained to the board of forestry about the lack of involvement by the counties, which own the lands while they are held in trust by the state, but he said that those complaints have been met with silence.
Yamamoto also questions the conservational value of the HCP. Yamamoto said that the marbled murrelet population of Oregon has increased 60% in the last 20 years and that Coho salmon are harvested annually in Tillamook watersheds, belying the argument those species need additional protections. As for the spotted owl, Yamamoto points to federal forests where increased habitat conservation over the past 40 years has not led to widespread returns in the face of barred owls competing for food.
Tillamook County receives around $4 million in timber revenue contributions to a $50 million annual general fund budget and is set for financial security for the next few years. However, Yamamoto has been advising department heads to start thinking of potential budget cuts as he expects the final HCP numbers, expected in November, may reveal lower harvest levels.
“We’re going to be okay for the next year, year and a half, it’s after that that all bets are off,” Yamamoto said.
The financial impacts to the county are only one piece of the puzzle though, Yamamoto cautioned, saying that the impact on employment in the county would be double that of any on the county’s revenues.
“The timber revenue that the county and special districts get, that’s basically a third of what we’re going to need, because two thirds, the bigger portion, the two-thirds are the family-wage, fully benefited jobs that come to special districts and counties,” Yamamoto said.
A loss of timber jobs would have knock-on effects on the county’s economies by depleting its tax base and decreasing economic activity on a more general level, according to Yamamoto. He believes that the Board of Forestry should direct ODF staff to reverse course on the currently proposed HCP and work to craft a new proposal, with help from FTLAC representatives, that will be more in line with others and preserve the economic benefits of the forests.
Clatsop & Columbia Counties: “A huge impact.”
Both Clatsop and Columbia Counties fall into ODF’s Astoria District. Astoria’s revised implementation plan set a harvest level of 48 to 52 MMBF, down from 73 MMBF in the previous implementation plan.
The reduced harvest level will have a huge impact on the revenue that the district receives. For the next fiscal year, Astoria District is projecting net revenues of $20.6 million from timber harvest operations, a 31% decrease from fiscal year 2023. This will inevitably impact the timber revenue both Clatsop and Columbia Counties receive.
According to Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs, reduced timber harvest will impact Clatsop County in a number of ways. One will be reduced funding for the county’s general fund and special taxing districts.
“If there is a cutback in harvest, there is a cutback in funding [for those districts],” Bangs said. “For example, our rule of law enforcement is going to have a decrease of $1.4 million [for next year]. When you’re operating on a $5- or $6-million-dollar budget, that’s a huge impact.”
Commissioner Bangs said by far the most overlooked impact of reduced timber harvest was the secondary and tertiary job loss.
“Our major economies are associated with natural resources in our area. And so, when we are projected to have a 30% decrease in revenues, we are also going to see that reflected in the secondary and tertiary job loss. We look at our mill in Warrenton and the secondary and tertiary losses are going to be extreme,” she said.
Because of the three-year period of timber contracts, it is difficult to predict exact impacts for fiscal year 2024, but Bangs believes Clatsop County will really start to feel it in fiscal year 2025.
“[Decreasing revenue] is part of the conversation. Because each sale has a three-year window of harvest, we won’t really feel the fiscal cliff next year. But we will definitely start feeling and seeing the fiscal cliff after the 24-25 year. We will feel what’s happening now in one to three years.” Bangs said.
For Columbia County Commissioner Margret Magruder, her biggest concern for Columbia County is the impact reduced revenues will have on public services.
“Reduced harvest will result in a reduction in jobs and timber harvest revenue in the CFTLC (Council of Forest Trust Land Counties) Counties,” Magruder said. “These timber revenues support a variety of public services that counties provide. The costs of all of these services will continue to rise over the 70-year life of the HCP while the harvest revenue is projected to decline substantially.”
Washington County
Magruder also represents Washington County on the FTLAC, which falls into ODF’s Forest Grove District. Forest Grove’s revised implementation plan set a harvest level of 43 to 47 MMBF, down from 61 MMBF in the previous Implementation Plan.
The reduced harvest level will have a large impact on the revenue that the district receives. For the next fiscal year, Forest Grove District is projecting net revenues of $18.1 million from timber harvest operations, a 42% decrease from fiscal year 2023. This is the largest decrease in time revenue among all ODF districts. This will inevitably impact the timber revenue Washington County receives.
According to Magruder, this drop will have a significant impact, just probably not this next fiscal year.
“The Forest Grove District is expected to experience a 23% drop in harvest compared to the previous implementation plan,” Commissioner Magruder said. “Significant impacts of the lower harvest levels will mostly likely be seen starting in FY 25 due to the 3-year nature of ODF contracts and unusually high volume of timber under contract yet to be harvested.”
Clackamas, Marion, & Linn Counties
Clackamas, Marion and Linn Counties fall into ODF’s North Cascade District. North Cascade’s revised implementation plan set a harvest level of 9 to 10 MMBF, down from 19 MMBF in the previous implementation plan.
It’s unclear how the reduced harvest level will impact the revenue the district receives. For the next fiscal year, North Cascade District is projecting net revenues of $4 million, a 15% increase, and is one of the few districts projecting an increase in timber revenues.
According to Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker, the reduced timber harvest will still have an adverse impact on Linn County.
“Based upon preliminary numbers, it looks like the local ODF Region will net Linn County around 50% of the historical revenue,” Tucker said. “The biggest portion goes to the county general funds, then the local school district, then the county common school funds, and [finally] lesser amounts to multiple taxing districts.”
Tucker added that the percentage of timber revenue each district will receive next year – and therefore the level of impact they’d incur from reduced revenues – will depend largely on where the timber sales happen.
“The actual percentages depend on what taxing districts make up the regions,” Commissioner Tucker said. “For North Santiam Canyon, as an example, it affects mostly North Santiam School District, the local fire department, the community college, and a library district. In my county, the actual dollars split varies by drainage and taxing districts near the sale site.”
Benton, Polk, and Lincoln Counties
Benton, Polk, and Lincoln Counties fall into ODF’s Western Oregon District. Western Oregon’s revised implementation plan set a harvest level of 9 to 10 MMBF, down from 12 MMBF in the previous implementation plan.
The reduced harvest level will have a moderate impact on the revenue the district receives. For the next fiscal year, Western Oregon District is projecting net revenues of $3.4 million, a 36% decrease from fiscal year 2023. This will impact the timber revenue these counties receive.
According to Tucker, the reduced timber harvest will impact these counties, as well as Linn County, through job loss.
“The revenue from ODF is a small part of timber life cycle,” Commissioner Tucker said. “What stands out as the bigger effect on the county is what happens to jobs, mills, and the communities. This ends up as a much larger effect on the county than just the sale revenue from ODF.”
Tucker went on to explain the trickle-down effect of a reduced timber harvest, noting that the impact has an “8 or 10 times larger effect” on the economies of the communities he represents.
“Just looking at the mills who buy the logs, there is the property taxes and personal property taxes (equipment) paid by the mill for the mill sites,” Commissioner Tucker said. “Beyond that there is much more money stabilizing the community: the mills who buy the timber, salaries for those who planned the sales, road construction teams to get crews to the sale site with their equipment and rock, those who cut the trees, those who transport the logs, the mill employees, and transportation of the timber to retail.”
