The Tillamook County Board of County Commissioners discussed how a Supreme Court decision on property tax foreclosures would affect the city at their June 7 meeting, while also opting to raise building permit fees.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled in Tyler v. Hennepin that when a local government takes a home through a property tax foreclosure and keeps the homeowner’s equity after the outstanding taxes have been paid, they are violating the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution. The Takings Clause states that “private property [shall not] be taken for public use, without just compensation.”
Tillamook County Counsel William Sargent said the ruling will likely create all kinds of procedural problems for states that have a foreclosure process like Oregon.
“Bottom line is, Oregon, like twelve other states, has a foreclosure process that says if you don’t pay your taxes after being given two years to do so, [the property] is sold,” Counsel Sargent said. “Heretofore, we have kept the proceeds, although they are dispersed according to a statute. Here, the Supreme Court said that’s a taking. If there’s an excess after the property is sold, [cities] can’t keep that excess. It has to be returned somehow to the taxpayer, which of course creates all kinds of procedural problems.”
One of the commissioners’ key concerns was how this would affect foreclosed properties that have hazardous materials present. When the county takes control of these properties, they are required to dispose of those materials, which can be costly.
“I think one of the key pieces is that some of the properties that we take in foreclosure proceedings may have cleanup that’s required on them,” Commissioner Erin Skaar said. “And then there’s also just the time it takes to put them through the sale process. Proceeds were previously allowed to cover those costs in moving those properties.”
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said she is also unsure how the county will deal with those types of properties.
“It’s fascinating because as I was reading it, I thought, ‘Oh, some of these properties are going to lie foul.’ Because I don’t know how we can afford to do what we do when this process takes a lot of staff time. If we can’t recoup our costs for any of that, I don’t know if we’ll be able to do it, Bell said.
Sargent said he didn’t believe the ruling would affect the property tax foreclosure list – which the county is required to publish every fiscal year – for this year. He also noted that there may be a legislative fix allowing governments to cover their costs.
“There’s been a recent supreme court case that’s going to affect foreclosures,” Counsel Sargent said. “The preliminary thinking is that we’re going to proceed as normal on the end of it where it becomes time to take title to those people who don’t redeem; Business as unusual at least on this tax foreclosure list.”
Board Raises Building Permit Fees
The Tillamook County Board of County Commissioners also approved an order to raise building permit fees for the Building Division of the Department of Community Development. The Building Division, which is fully supported by building permit fees, stated that their fees had not been updated in 10 years, prompting the decision to raise them.
Julia Silveira, a certified permit technician for Tillamook County, said that changes include a minimum permit fee and higher plumbing and mechanical permit fees.
“We have raised our plumbing up to $130 as the base fee, as it’s usually not easy to get plumbing inspectors,” Silveira said. “And we created a base fee at $100 where there wasn’t a minimum permit fee previously. The mechanical has gone up to $103 from $65.”
Tillamook County Assistant Building Official Brian Blalock said the Building Division looked at the fees in surrounding counties before deciding to raise Tillamook’s fees.
“What we did is we discussed with the building codes division to give us the fee schedules of some surrounding counties,” Blalock said. “We lined up the different counties with the different fees. We averaged it out to come up with what we thought was appropriate with the other jurisdictions that are around, who have apparently been increasing their fees. We also looked at travel time and the total cost of the inspection.”
Both commissioners present agreed that the county was well overdue for updating their building permit fees.
“Ten years, as you said, is a long time to go without an update,” Bell said. “I think it’s also important that people understand that the Department of Community Development, as you said, doesn’t have another revenue source. It’s a general fund department.”
Skaar noted that the raise was necessitated by the nature of the work.
“Not having done this for ten years, it’s time to do this,” Skaar added. “This is a division that has to be self-supporting. We don’t put general fund tax revenue in here. It is a pat for what you receive type of department, and in order for that to work, we do have to charge for what it costs to do the work.”
The Department of Community Development said they plan to disseminate the updated fee schedule in a number of ways. In addition to hanging signs in their office, the department will also reach out to local contractors and send out a notice in the mail. The Building Division also sends out a public notice for the fee schedule to their listserv of everyone with a public license.
A full list of the building permit fees can be found in the supporting documents section on the Board of County Commissioner’s webpage for the June 7 meeting. The new fee schedule will go into effect July 15.
