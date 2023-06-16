Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

The Tillamook County Board of County Commissioners discussed how a Supreme Court decision on property tax foreclosures would affect the city at their June 7 meeting, while also opting to raise building permit fees.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled in Tyler v. Hennepin that when a local government takes a home through a property tax foreclosure and keeps the homeowner’s equity after the outstanding taxes have been paid, they are violating the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution. The Takings Clause states that “private property [shall not] be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

