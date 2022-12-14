County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Tillamook County will be purchasing a 46-acre parcel of land from Joyce Lamb for $725,000, following approval from the board of county commissioners at their December 7 meeting.

The deal for the lot between Marolf Loop Road and McCormick Loop Road has a closing date set for January 31, 2023. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you hoping for a white Christmas? 

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you hoping for a white Christmas? 

You voted: