The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on April 15 to use transient lodging tax to fund the advertising costs of local businesses who placed ads in the Visit Tillamook Coast 2020 visitor guide. This was worth nearly $29,000 to the community.
Guides are mailed by request to potential visitors planning a trip; however, most are found by visitors already here at more than 70 locations throughout the county.
Justin Aufdermauer, executive director of the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, approached Commissioner Bill Baertlein at a Tillamook food truck, and soon after Commissioner David Yamamoto, with the idea of supporting businesses through the advertising effort. The next day, the commissioners brought it to a vote and approved it at their weekly board meeting.
“With nearly all tourism-related businesses closed or on limited services in the county during the COVID-19 emergency directives, this is a way to help the industry as it moves into a recovery phase,” Baertlein said in a press release. “We need to do all we can to help our local economy as it gets back on its feet again.”
Other community efforts are making a big difference too. Fulcrum Community Resources has set up an online donation site to help support businesses in north county. The #tillamooktakeout campaign of encouraging purchasing take-out food from restaurants throughout the county has been very successful, with $2500 in gift cards being given as rewards.
Several community members have donated part or all of their stimulus checks to organizations helping those with food, housing and medical needs. Companies with buying power are helping food banks source bulk supplies at savings, and restaurants and commercial kitchens are providing dry and refrigerated storage for additional food bank purchases.
“People in Tillamook County are coming together to support those in need with donations, volunteer efforts, gift cards and stimulus check sharing,” Yamamoto said. “This generosity is so important in retaining our community vitality and getting our workforce back on the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.