The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners handled a lengthy agenda of mostly administrative and clerical items in their last meeting of 2022 on December 21.
Approval of a $260,000 a contract to dredge the Memaloose Boat Ramp and another for just over $40,000 in bridge materials for Illingsworth Creek were the only financial outlays decided upon by the commissioners.
The meeting was lengthened considerably by a public hearing on a solid waste violation in Cloverdale, which took nearly an hour.
The hearing concerned a property on East Beaver Creek Road that has well over 100 used truck tires on it.
The resident, whose mother owns the property, told commissioners that he had become enamored with the idea of reusing truck tires for various purposes around his property some years ago.
Tillamook Tire delivered used tires to the property free of charge and he used them to construct a wall along his property line, which he hoped to fill with dirt and berry bushes.
However, his neighbors were not fans of the aesthetic and repeatedly called county officials to the property, starting in 2019.
This began a long saga of removal of some of the tires, repeated visits to the property by county and Department of Environmental Quality officials, and correspondence but a general inertia according to Solid Waste Program Manager David McCall.
McCall told commissioners that this was why the violation was before them for a decision.
He said that beyond annoying neighbors, the tires posed an environmental threat to a creek on the property, as they are known to leach toxic chemicals into the soil as they degrade.
McCall told commissioners that DEQ requires a permit to store more than 100 tires at a property and that this property had no such permit and was well above that limit.
It quickly became apparent that the commissioners were of the same mind as the other property owners on East Beaver Creek Road and regarded the tires as a nuisance.
They asked County Counsel Bill Sargent how far they could limit the man’s tire collecting activities, and he assured them they had wide latitude and could impose whatever limit they saw fit.
The man seemed to sense that his dream of truck tires as a one-size-fits-all solution to developing the property had come to naught and made it clear he would acquiesce to the commissioners’ decision.
He said that as part of his business he had more than ten vehicles and trailers on his property, most of which had sets of spare tires.
He asked that the commissioners take these tires into account when limiting his ability to keep tires on his property and said that he would keep them stored inside.
He also said that he would remove all the tires but asked for a longer grace period than the standard ten days to achieve the costly and time-consuming undertaking.
The commissioners agreed and voted to give the man 30 days to remove all the excess tires from his property.
The rest of the meeting was consumed by preparatory work for 2023.
Commissioners approved new work schedules for sheriff’s deputies and support staff at the jail as bargained for by their unions.
They approved the contracting of dental work for Medicaid patients with the smile studio and amended several contracts concerning ongoing work.
They reappointed justices of the peace pro tem and a member of the road advisory committee, and approved a letter of engagement for continuing legal services in labor negotiations with Peck, Rubanoff and Hatfield.
They also appointed County Treasurer Shawn Blanchard budget officer for the county, the solid waste service district and the 4-H and extension service.
Finally, they approved their own liaison duties for the coming year and appointed Commissioner Erin Skaar Chair of the Board for 2023, and Mary Faith Bell Vice Chair. Those appointments rotate amongst the commissioners.
