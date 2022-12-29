county courthouse

Photo by Ashley Tike

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners handled a lengthy agenda of mostly administrative and clerical items in their last meeting of 2022 on December 21.

Approval of a $260,000 a contract to dredge the Memaloose Boat Ramp and another for just over $40,000 in bridge materials for Illingsworth Creek were the only financial outlays decided upon by the commissioners.

