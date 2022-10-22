Gary Baker Pyramid Rock

This week’s edition of “Photo of the Week” was taken by Gary Baker of Pyramid Rock in Cape Meares.

 Courtesy photo/ Gary Baker

Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners approved the filming of a Mormon religious movie on Bayocean Peninsula in their weekly meeting last Wednesday.

Commissioners addressed a brief agenda before hearing a presentation about the movie.

