Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners accepted participating agency status in the ongoing Federal Emergency Management Agency Flood Insurance Plan Endangered Species Act integration process at their meeting on July 5.

Commissioners also approved an agreement with Trout Unlimited to manage a $2.5 million National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant for work on the Salmon Superhighway project in the Tillamook and Nestucca watersheds.

