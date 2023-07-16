Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners accepted participating agency status in the ongoing Federal Emergency Management Agency Flood Insurance Plan Endangered Species Act integration process at their meeting on July 5.
Commissioners also approved an agreement with Trout Unlimited to manage a $2.5 million National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant for work on the Salmon Superhighway project in the Tillamook and Nestucca watersheds.
The ongoing work by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bring its national flood insurance plan into compliance with the National Endangered Species Act of 1973 has drawn concern from residents and leaders in Tillamook County.
Updates to the plan were precipitated by a 2009 Audubon Society lawsuit that claimed the flood insurance plan was causing damage to coho salmon habitat. After a judge determined those claims to be valid, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) national marine fisheries service began developing a biological opinion on how to update the plan to protect salmon habitat.
Issued in 2016, the biological opinion called for the new flood insurance plan to require participating localities to limit development activities in the 100-year floodplain to projects that caused no net loss to fish habitat functions of the plain.
Former Congressman Peter DeFazio legislated delays of updates to the plan but following a failed attempt to include a further delay in the OMNIBUS bill at the end of the 2022 legislative session, progress has resumed.
At an April meeting in Tillamook, more than 100 citizens attended the meeting and made extensive public comment lambasting the proposed updates and the effects they would have on the county. Following the public comment period, FEMA has begun the development of a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the plan, which will offer greater detail on plan updates and assess community impacts.
Commissioners applied to be a participating agency in the development of the EIS and were accepted. Director of Community Development Sarah Absher will be representing Tillamook County, providing technical guidance and support during the process.
FEMA will make the final decisions on the contents of the EIS, but all three commissioners said that it was critical for the county to have a seat at the table to share local knowledge. The county will be responsible for the costs associated with participating in the process, and Absher said she was working to identify public and private funding sources to cover those costs.
The $2.5 million grant from NOAA will be managed by the company in partnership with Trout Unlimited, the main group working on the Salmon Superhighway project. The project aims to improve fish passage and riparian zone protections in the watersheds of the six rivers that feed into the Tillamook and Nestucca Bays.
Commissioners also approved an annual update to the county’s contract with the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) to reflect that group’s funding in the new fiscal year’s budget. TCVA is receiving over $1.3 million from the county this year to promote tourism, almost one million of which will go to grant programs. TCVA will also administer $400,000 in transient lodging tax fund grants to community tourist facilities.
