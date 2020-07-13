The 16th COVID-19 case was announced during the Tillamook County Leadership meeting Friday, July 10. The individual is a 70-79 year old. Positive results came back Thursday, July 9.
“OSHA reported yesterday that over the July 4 weekend, they had 750 complaints and those were primarily through retailers and restaurants,” said Gordon McCraw, incident command.
McCraw said OSHA will be assessing all of the complaints and doing spot checks.
McCraw also addressed concerns of contact tracing. He said public health authorities do the contact tracing. Contact tracing involves that public health authority calling people who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and giving them guidance as a result. Here in Tillamook County, there are public health tracers, as well as other tracers standing by if the case load gets too high.
“It helps reduce the spread,” McCraw said. “They talk to you about how to prevent the spread of the virus, including staying home – which is also known as quarantining – providing health information on how to protect yourself and others, and they share resources that are available to you.”
This information is private and protected by HIPPA. HIPPA laws protect patient privacy, which is why there is not a lot of information about the cases in the county, McCraw said.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said the county is not talking about shutting down again at this time. They cannot promise that it will not happen, however. The virus is spread in the air, so everyone should keep wearing masks.
Rinehart Clinic is continuing mental health visits when requested. They screen all patients who call or come in.
“I think where our focus right now is twofold,” Oregon Sen. Betsy Johnson said. “There is a scheduled emergency board meeting on Tuesday that would spend some more of the CARES money that came to Oregon from Congress.”
Commission-elect Erin Skaar said those emergency board funds for rental assistance Tillamook County are with CARE, Inc. and people can fill out a rental assistance application. People can come by the office, visit the website at https://www.careinc.org/ or call 503-842-5261.
