Oceanside Boundry

At the hearing on July 28, 2022, the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Oceansiders United’s petition to allow Oceanside residents an opportunity to vote on incorporation in the November 8, 2022, General Election.

The decision came after the Commissioners first voted to exclude The Capes from the proposed city based on evidence that it would not benefit from incorporation. The Commissioners declined requests for exclusion by residents of other areas, such Radar Road, Avalon West and Terrasea, citing what they deemed to be critical legal distinctions between them and The Capes. Here is what the proposed city would look like:

