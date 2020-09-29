The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved a reopening plan of the Tillamook County Libraries during a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23. They will vote on reopening Tillamook County Libraries during their meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Beginning Oct. 5, the Tillamook County Library would be open to the public, with COVID-19 procedures in place, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, based on staff availability. Other library branches will be open to the public noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, depending on staff availability.
Library Director Sara Charlton said people would be in the library for a time limit of 15 minutes to select their items. Book drops would be open for people to return items 24 hours per day, seven days a week. Items will stay on the patron’s account for five days while in quarantine.
Computers will not be available for use during this express library phase, Charlton added. People can use self-checkout for their items. The library is not taking fines right now.
“This is a process,” Charlton said.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said based off COVID-19 cases, the county is qualified to reopen its libraries, while other counties are not. The library had shown the reopening plan to incident command and the health center for approval. People are eager to browse for their own books.
“I think it’s a good step moving forward for our county,” Bell said.
Gordon McCraw, incident command, said the library continues to hand out masks to small businesses on their behalf.
“They’re doing a great job, we continue to hand them out, and it’s working seamlessly,” McCraw said.
Commissioner David Yamamoto said he is a little concerned about the reopening because there is a possibility of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this fall. The courthouse and other county buildings are open by appointment only at this time.
“We’ve seen multiple cases every week,” Yamamoto said.
Yamamoto said one of the huge issues will be enforcement of masks and social distancing.
“We have to be so very careful,” Yamamoto said.
Charlton said if we see any indication of lack of following guidelines, they will discontinue services.
“All we can do is try,” Charlton said.
Charlton will provide a weekly update to the commissioners about how the reopening is going.
The libraries will have masks and hand sanitizer available for people who come in.
“You’ve worked with the county health department; you got no red flags from them,” Commissioner Bill Baertlein said. “You’ve working with incident command and they seem to be in agreement with this.”
The commissioners approved the reopening plan of Tillamook County Libraries.
