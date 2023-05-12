Tillamook’s City Council unanimously agreed to sign on to a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency commenting on proposed changes to the National Flood Insurance Plan.
The council also held a first reading for an update to ordinances governing accessory dwelling units in the city, which will bring the ordinance into compliance with recently passed Oregon Statutes.
They further approved a change to City Manager Nathan George’s contract, allowing him to live within a 75-minute drive of Tillamook City Hall from a previous limit of 30 minutes. George said that the change was to allow flexibility for his family but that he currently has no plans to move.
Tillamook County’s Director of Community Development Sarah Absher was at the council meeting to present the letter, which she had written in concert with the county’s legal counsel for the flood insurance plan change processs.
The National Flood Insurance Plan provides FEMA backed flood insurance to property owners while also setting standards for local ordinances regulating development in floodplains.
The proposed changes to the plan were precipitated by a 2009 lawsuit brought against FEMA by the Audubon Society. The suit claimed that the National Flood Insurance Plan was causing harm to coho salmon, among other marine species, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act. As a result of the suit, FEMA commissioned the National Marine Fisheries Service to investigate those claims, leading to a 2016 biological opinion concurring with the suit’s claims.
This opinion called for the program to update its requirements to require new developments in the 100-year floodplain be built to a no net loss standard, meaning any loss in water retention in the floodplain would have to be completely offset.
These potential updates sparked a suit by Oregonians for Floodplain Protection in 2017, objecting to the requirement, and a congressionally legislated pause to implementation of the update in 2018. That pause expired in 2021 and efforts by retiring Congressman Peter DeFazio to extend it in late 2022 did not come to fruition.
Absher said that these updates would impact Tillamook County the most of any in the state, with its large proportion of floodplain. She also noted that an update to the model used to create maps of the 100-year floodplain was ongoing and expected to increase the size of the plain.
FEMA was collecting public feedback on the initial proposal through May 5 to inform future updates, which is why Absher brought the letter before the council for consideration. The letter said that the city objected to the rushed rollout and lack of solicitation of community feedback on the plan.
The councilors said that these changes would severely limit the city’s ability to develop new areas of town. They also agreed with Absher’s concerns that the city would be liable for lost development potential, for which FEMA has indicated it will not help to pay. They unanimously agreed to sign the letter, while allowing City Manager Nathan George to add specifics about Tillamook before submitting it to FEMA.
The most significant change coming to accessory dwelling unit (ADU) regulations in Tillamook is the removal of the requirement for one off-street parking spot for the ADU. The update will also remove a requirement that ADUs look similar to the main structure on the property and change the limit from one ADU per property, to one per dwelling unit. The second reading of the proposed changes will occur at the councils next meeting.
