In accordance with the Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration and the current thinking of those in the public health community, Oregon’s Chief Justice Martha Walters has directed the institution of level three restrictions on operations in circuit courts throughout the state through at least March 27, 2020.
These restrictions will go into effect in Tillamook on Tuesday morning, March 17.
Limitation on hearing types
Only the following types of court hearings will be held. All other hearings will be continued. All hearings will take place in Courtroom 102 because Courtroom 108 is too small to accommodate the Chief Justice ordered social distancing requirements. The judges will rotate through Courtroom 102.
- In-custody arraignments, probable cause hearings, probation violation hearings, plea hearings and some trials.
- Grand jury proceedings or preliminary hearings for felony indictments;
- Arraignment hearings on Monday mornings for people already cited into court;
- Civil Commitment hearings;
- In Juvenile proceedings - protective custody order applications, shelter hearings, delinquency
in-custody initial appearances; and 10- day detention review hearings and 28/56-day detention duration hearings for in-custody youth;
- In Family proceedings - protective order applications (Family Abuse Prevention Act, Elderly
Persons and Persons with Disabilities Abuse Prevention Act, Sex Abuse Protective Orders, Emergency Risk Protection Orders, and Stalking Orders); contested protective order hearings; Immediate Danger motions and hearings; and in-custody violation of restraining order trials;
- In Probate proceedings, temporary guardianship or conservatorship ex parte motions;
- Other circumstances in which a Presiding judge determines that a postponement or failure to
schedule would violate a statutory or constitutional right.
Limitation on public interaction
- To limit social contact, the service windows at Tillamook Circuit Court will only be open to the public between 1-2 p.m.
- Tillamook Circuit Court will be open for telephone calls and email according to its normal hours – 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m. We will only have limited staff working, so please be patient if your email is not immediately returned.
- Parties wishing to file a restraining order are encouraged to appear at the window between 1 and 2 p.m. or in an emergency can ring the buzzer at the service window for assistance.
- Tillamook Circuit Court will be taking filings while the window is closed through a drop box in a marked door in the hallway.
- E-filing will not be affected.
Other rule changes
- Telephonic appearances by parties, victims and counsel shall be permitted for all hearings except trials without the need to file a written motion or obtain advance permission from the court. Please be patient if this results in a delay of your hearing or if the phone capacity becomes overwhelmed. If you receive a busy signal, please continue to call until you speak with court staff.
- The April in-person jury orientation is cancelled. April jurors will be receiving a letter about on-line orientation which also outlines how to request to be excused for health reasons or concerns.
Because the coronavirus emergency is fluid, additional steps may be taken in the future. Tillamook Circuit Court will remain open in some form throughout this crisis.
If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact Emily Hurliman, the Trial Court Administrator at Emily.A.Hurliman @ojd.state.or.us. If the courthouse is closed at some future point, Tillamook Circuit Court plans to move operations to the Officer’s Mess Hall at the Port of Tillamook Bay. Updates will be posted on the website.
