To support Oregon’s working families dealing with the spread of COVID-19, Governor Brown has directed the Oregon Department of Human Services and and the Early Learning Division to make changes to child care benefits.
The temporary changes, which are effective immediately, will help more low-income, working families access child care and help providers stay in business during the state of emergency.
“At a time when Oregon’s families are weathering numerous difficulties in their daily lives due to the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on our economy, we need to do everything we can to make sure child care providers can keep their doors open so parents can continue to work,” Brown said.
The changes are:
Eliminating co-pays for eligible families.
Providing access to more families by increasing the income limit from 185 percent of the federal poverty level ($4,040 per month for a family of four) to 250 percent of the federal poverty level or 85 percent of the state median income, whichever is higher for the family size ($5,899 per month for a family of four).
Ensuring more certainty for providers. Child care providers are able to continue to receive payments from DHS, even if children are unable to attend or if they have to temporary shut down during the state of emergency.
“It is important that we come together and help one another through this difficult time,” Oregon DHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht said. “Child care providers play an important role in supporting families, and we want to make sure families can still access this important service.”
“These measures are helping families access safe care for their children and will help stabilize child care businesses during an unprecedented time,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon.
Providers and parents/caretakers may contact the DHS Direct Pay Unit with questions Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-800-699-9074.
“Child care workers are essential to our workforce,” Oregon Department of Education Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon said. “I am thankful for the providers who continue to serve families during this uncertain time. Your work is just as important as doctors, nurses and other caregivers on the front lines.”
The Early Learning Division (ELD) is encouraging providers to take care of their own health during this time, especially if they believe they are at high-risk due to age or medical condition.
Calderon said the ELD is also working with providers to give them more flexibility to operate during this public health emergency and to understand what supplies and other supports are needed to stay open. Providers who decide to close should call 211 and/or their licensing specialist to notify them of closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.