The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is seeking representatives from Tillamook County to serve on the Tillamook County Department of Community Development (DCD) Contractors Advisory Committee. The committee is charged with relating customer feedback, proposing solutions and strategy recommendations, identifying local contractor training needs and engaging in local and state legislative processes.
The committee shall also advise the board of commissioners on matters related to the successful relationship between the county and the construction industry, provide innovative, solutions-based suggestions, and relate industry best practices as they relate to DCD. The committee is a nine to 12 member commission and composed of up to five representatives from the construction trades, ideally representing residential and commercial construction, including general contractors and specialists, i.e., excavation, plumbing, electrical, roofing, etc. The advisory committee shall also include one representative from each the following categories: building supply company; realty profession; incorporated city in Tillamook County; unincorporated Tillamook County; property developer profession; property owner, and a non-voting county commissioner liaison. Committee members shall serve two year terms, except that the realty profession and construction trade representatives, shall serve one year initial terms and two years terms thereafter.
There is no financial compensation, but there is ample opportunity for public service. Membership application forms are available on the county website under the Board of Commissioners’ Committees page. Applications should be emailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ Office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3431 and for more information about the Contractors Advisory Committee, please call Commissioner Erin Skaar at 503-842- 3403.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.