The construction team working on Manzanita’s new city hall is recommending tearing down existing structures on the site and starting the new project from the ground up, citizens learned at a town hall meeting on Wednesday, November 16.
The team told residents that recently completed hazardous materials, structural and geotechnical reports revealed the 1940s school building and Quonset hut were in a condition that would be impossible to fully remediate.
Newly hired construction manager and general contractor Jason Stegner of Cove Built LLC, project manager Jessie Steiger and architect Chris Keane said that they could salvage materials from the existing structures if that was a community priority.
But they said that the cost to do so would be more expensive than demolishing the structures and would only leave a handful of wall studs to recycle for the new project.
The high cost of reusing the school and Quonset hut was determined by the discovery that not only were the structures riddled with asbestos and mold, but their foundations have also deteriorated severely.
A recently completed hazardous materials report revealed that the flooring, roofing and walling of the school building contain asbestos as does the silver paint on the exterior of the Quonset hut. Both buildings also have extensive mold.
The structural report’s findings were no more encouraging, showing cracking throughout the foundation, crumbling concrete in several areas and evidence of water intrusion.
In addition to these discoveries about the existing buildings’ shortcomings, a geotechnical report revealed that the site’s soil quality will necessitate engineered solutions that could not be implemented for the existing buildings.
The report showed that the school and Quonset hut sit on 30 to 40 feet of loose, sandy soil that will experience liquefaction during seismic events.
Since the site will also house the police station and function as the city’s emergency management center, at least those areas of the facility must be built to a risk category IV standard.
This means that the new city hall, or some portion of it, will need to have a foundation that can withstand seismic events.
Stegner explained that this would be achieved by building the foundation of the earthquake safe areas of the project on piles driven 50 feet beneath the ground into very dense sand.
If residents decide to prioritize retaining the existing school and Quonset hut, there is no way to bring those building’s foundations up to the risk category IV standard.
That would mean building a new, dedicated police station and emergency management center while simultaneously rehabbing the existing buildings’ foundations for use as city hall. Stegner warned that even doing that level of rehabbing would be a costly endeavor.
Taking all those factors into account, the construction team recommended that the city demolish the school building and Quonset hut and begin construction from the ground up.
They repeatedly stressed that they were not making any decisions however and said that if the community wanted them to salvage materials and reuse the slabs they would.
Steiger said that she had been disappointed by the reports’ findings. She noted that the school had been designed by a female architect, a rarity in that era, and demolishing it was a shame.
Keane said that there were other ways he could pay homage to the school’s architecture in the new city hall’s design and Stegner noted that there were some light fixtures that might be salvagable.
City Manager Leila Aman then told the crowd that she and the team would be asking the new city council for guidance on how to proceed in January.
She asked citizens to visit the city’s website and offer their input on whether they should continue exploring ways to reuse the existing structures in some capacity or start working on new design options.
