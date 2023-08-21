Construction has begun on the so-called Lift Station Upgrade project in Bay City. As part of this project, an old iron sewer line that runs over Patterson Creek is being replaced with a buried HDPE line under the creek, and run into the new lift station. The lift station will be upgraded with new, more efficient pumps. An RV dump station will also be installed on site, enabling traveling RVs to dump their tanks at a safe, secure location, conveniently located along Highway 101.
In preparation for construction work, the Recycle Shack was relocated to the corner of 2nd and B Streets, where there is also ADA access. This recycling facility is maintained by R-Sanitary Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.