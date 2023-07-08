Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici visits the Salmonberry Trail

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici visiting a section of the Salmonberry Trail in Washington County, near Banks, which is expected to open partially next year.
Bonamici visited on June 26, and was hosted by Salmonberry Trail Foundation Director Caroline Fitchett who shared information about work on the trail that will one day connect Banks and Tillamook via the disused Port of Tillamook Bay rail line through the Salmonberry Pass.
