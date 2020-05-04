As of Monday, May 4, there have been no more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tillamook County. Tillamook County has not had a new positive case in three weeks.
In a County Leadership Team Teleconference on Monday, May 4, Adventist Health President Eric Swanson they are continuing to do tent screening for the emergency department. They are working as quickly as possible to get non-urgent procedures scheduled.
The six cases have been going on for three weeks.
“We’ve had a really good run the last few weeks,” Commissioner Bill Baertlein said.
Betsy Johnson said the unemployment situation has not improved. She is talking to people who have gone five weeks without a check.
Johnson said she is continuing to hunt for personal protective equipment (PPE).
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said the commissioners are working on a plan to open up fishing.
Chairman David Yamamoto said the county is on the cusp on meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s guidelines for phase one opening. Testing is starting to resolve itself.
The commissioners are hoping to open fishing beginning Wednesday, May 6, for a couple days a week and slowly expanding on the number of people fishing at a time.
As of May 4, there have been 2,745 positive confirmed cases in Oregon, with 109 deaths and 63,443 people tested. There have been zero deaths in Tillamook County and 337 negative cases.
According to Oregon Health Authority, in recent weeks COVID-19 testing has increased to more than 9,000 tests per week in Oregon, with a cumulative total of more than 56,000 tests performed, as of April 28. The percentage of positive tests has declined from nine percent early on in the pandemic to 4.8 percent, which is lower than most states.
(1) comment
Open your business people!!
It's your right as an American.
If the government tries to shut you down. It's time to use the 2nd Amendment.
