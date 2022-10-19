Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation would like to invite the community to join them at the 2022 Mildred Davy Memorial Scholarship and Recognition Luncheon as they recognize the 2022-2023 Foundation scholarship recipients and honor the donors who make those scholarships possible.
The luncheon will be held Friday, October 21, at Noon at the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene. The program will include recognition of scholarship recipients and a catered lunch will be served. An RSVP is required by Oct. 14 and tickets are $20 per person; Checks can be made out to the TBCC Foundation. To RSVP please contact the foundation office at 503-842-8222 ext. 1026 or email brittalawrence@tillamookbaycc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.