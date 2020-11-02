The Tillamook County Department of Community Development presented a customer service enhancement presentation during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, Oct. 28. The implementation target date is Nov. 6.
Director Sarah Absher said this enhancement is something the department started working on in late summer. The goals and objectives they have set out include decreasing customer frustrations by utilizing existing tools and enhanced technology. They are also working on website updates.
“We do have limited staffing,” Absher said. “We continue to experience very high permit volumes, high call volumes, high email.”
Customer education also seems to continuously be a challenge. Community development is experiencing a high volume of incomplete applications. If the department has an opportunity to talk with customers before they start a project, they can educate them.
“Because we live in an area that is prone to hazards, such as flooding, we do a lot of development on sand,” Absher said. “That requires complex review processes where we have to ensure that higher development standards are met.”
This is a requirement under state and federal law and hazards require money, Absher added. Tillamook County is often a stepping stone county, especially in community development.
Oftentimes, when someone submits a permit, it is not simple, Absher added. Community development is looking at better ways to educate the public.
“We will no longer by accepting incomplete applications,“ Absher said.
Internally, the department is refreshing their internal review processes. Absher said she has been talking with the state about what declarations and affidavits are required in the clerk’s office.
Time tracking will also be conducted, Absher added. Absher has been tracking the time of the staff in a high level way. Using a time tracker will help to strategically identify where the department is lacking resources. This will be implemented starting on Nov. 6 as well.
“This is a very complex area to work in,” Commissioner David Yamamoto said. “I understand people don’t like change but this is change for the better.”
Yamamoto said one of the biggest issues is going to be incomplete applications.
“Once we figure out the application is incomplete, it will immediately be returned and taken off any list we have,” Yamamoto said. “This is going to be a huge help as we move forward.”
This is going to be a heavy lift in the next month or so but it will ultimately be better for all involved, Yamamoto added.
