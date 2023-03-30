Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners approved solid waste disposal rate increases and the dates for Oregon Department of Forestry’s yard waste disposal program were announced at their meeting on March 22.
Commissioners also approved an out of state travel request for Library Director Don Allgeier to attend the American Library Association Annual Conference in Chicago in June.
This move drew skepticism from two members of the public who commented opposing the trip at the meeting. April Bailey and Tiffany Jacob both took exception to several of the activities that will be offered at the conference. They said that sessions supporting diversity and inclusion, and LGBTQIA acceptance did not match with Tillamook County’s values, with Bailey characterizing the conference as “religious training” for the religion of “wokeism.”
Allgeier said that the conference was an important opportunity to network with vendors and other librarians, with whom he works throughout the year. Commissioner Erin Skaar echoed his assessment and invited the commenters to avoid material that they found objectionable in the library.
Rates for the disposal of solid waste, yard debris and recycling were increased by the amount recommended by staff.
Solid Waste Program Director David McCall said that his department based the raises in rates on the annual rate of inflation, increasing rates to account for 80% of that figure. The rate adjustment that the commissioners approved will see rates grow by 5%.
The Oregon Department of Forestry’s yard waste disposal voucher program will run from March 30 to October 31. The program is in its tenth year and allows residents to pick up vouchers at fire stations across the county or ODF’s Tillamook Office for free yard waste disposal at county transfer stations.
