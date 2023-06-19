With issues remaining for discussion after the second public meetings on proposed updates to short-term rental regulations on June 13, Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners set a third hearing for July 6.
The next day, commissioners discussed extending the current pause on short-term rental (STR) licenses for 60 days, signaling they intend to do so at their meeting on June 21.
“We had hoped, really hopped to be done by July 1, but we are not quite there,” Commissioner Erin Skaar said at the Wednesday board meeting.
The public hearing on Tuesday night was once again dedicated mostly to hearing public testimony from concerned citizens, but time was also left for board discussions at the end.
The hearing started with Jeffrey Kearns, the attorney who has been advising the county on the ordinance update, responding to a letter threatening litigation against the proposed ordinance. The letter, sent on behalf of a group called Oregon Coast Hosts by Tonkon Torp, asked them to reconsider the ordinance, claiming that it constituted illegal land use regulations.
Kearns vigorously disputed the various claims laid forth in the letter, reiterating that as the program was being structured as licensure instead of permitting, it was not a land use regulation. He said that this base distinction negated most of their claims, but a representative from Oregon Coast Hosts who spoke following Kearns voiced the group’s continued disagreement with that assertion.
Homeowners weigh in
Unlike the first meeting on May 30, at which a vast majority commenters were STR owners or operators speaking against the ordinance, most of the two-dozen-plus commenters at the second meeting spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance amendments.
These commenters were full-time residents of the communities that had been impacted by the proliferation of STRs, and they loudly pushed back against owner and operator claims of no negative impact. They attested to the livability issues caused by the properties and their concern over losing a sense of community, with multiple commenters mentioning the depletion of volunteers in the county.
They said that they supported the proposed ordinance and asked that the commissioners try to address the conversion of some neighborhoods into dispersed hotels in it.
Commissioners set third hearing and deliberate
As commissioners began their discussion, Skaar said that she thought a further public hearing would be necessary before the ordinance could be voted on by the commissioners.
Skaar noted that there were too many issues for the commissioners to discuss, that those discussions would lead to updates to the proposed ordinance and that she would like the public to have an opportunity to give feedback on those updates. The other commissioners agreed and scheduled the third hearing for July 6.
Commissioners then quickly agreed to remove daytime noise regulations from the ordinance and to keep a half-hour-response requirement for complaints that had drawn criticism from owners and operators. Commissioner David Yamamoto said that they needed to have a reasonable response time included in the ordinance and half an hour was reasonable to him. Skaar noted that the first response could be via telephone and only a second response would require an in-person appearance, allowing the respondent an hour to arrive.
After agreeing on those points, the commissioners moved into discussion of a cap on the number of licenses, limit on transferability of licenses and a use-it-or-lose-it provision for licenses.
Commissioners agreed that a cap on the number of licenses was necessary to address the community livability concerns raised at the meetings and in many of the more than 1,500 emails submitted as public testimony. All emphasized that they were not interested in reducing the number of existing licenses, noting that the economic benefits to the county and its government were critical but that unmitigated growth was untenable.
The STR advisory committee that delivered the proposed ordinance updates to the commissioners suggested a 1% increase in the number of licenses in each of the 14 unincorporated communities in the county ahead of a community-by-community feedback process to determine a permanent cap. Commissioners were open to the process but did not commit to the 1% per community interim raise, saying they might opt for a different number.
Next came the discussion of license transferability, which has become one of the most contentious in the ordinance update process, with owners and operators rejecting any limit on transferability out of hand.
Commissioners were unmoved by these protestations and supported the proposed one transfer limit for licenses issued before the pause and no license transfers for newly issued licenses, with exceptions for those occurring amongst family. Skaar said that she wanted to see the licenses circulate and not become assets that added value to properties, and the other commissioners concurred.
Commissioners then discussed the possibility of adding a use-it-or-lose-it restriction to licenses under the new ordinance. Skaar noted that some 250 of the 1,200 licenses currently issued by the county were not being actively used and said that these license holders were generating no economic benefits.
Skaar suggested that licensees whose properties went unused for a certain number of nights have their licenses revoked, to allow new properties that would contribute economically access to the program. Both Commissioner Mary Faith Bell and David Yamamoto agreed in principle to this suggestion and asked Kearns to work with Director of Community Development Sarah Absher to develop language doing so.
Finally, they discussed the possibility of limiting individual ownership of multiple properties. They noted that in certain neighborhoods, especially in north county around Manzanita, some streets had been bought out by a single owner or operator and effectively converted into hotels. They said that they would like to see a way to curb this practice and asked Absher and Kearns to bring them suggestions at the next hearing.
Commissioners prepare to extend pause
Following the public hearing on Tuesday night and decision to schedule a third for July 6, the commissioners discussed the need to extend the pause on license issuance the following the morning. That pause was implemented by a board order last May, beginning July 1, 2022, to give the commissioners time to revise the ordinance and is set to expire July 1, 2023.
Commissioners agreed that they would approve a 60-day extension to the pause to complete the ordinance revisions.
They then moved into a discussion of how to address property owners who had been building or designing homes when the pause went into effect. They said that they were in favor of giving those property owners priority status for applications once the pause was lifted.
They also were in favor of including those licenses in the numbers used to calculate the interim cap for the new ordinance and they will start a list of interested, affected property owners shortly.
The commissioners said they plan to pass the 60-day extension of the pause at their meeting on June 21 and make a final decision on how to handle the under-construction properties.
