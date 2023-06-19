PoTB 2023

The Port of Tillamook Bay's office building.

 Staff Photo

With issues remaining for discussion after the second public meetings on proposed updates to short-term rental regulations on June 13, Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners set a third hearing for July 6.

The next day, commissioners discussed extending the current pause on short-term rental (STR) licenses for 60 days, signaling they intend to do so at their meeting on June 21.

