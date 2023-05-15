Tillamook County Commissioners approved two letters to the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding proposed updates to the National Flood Insurance Plan at their May 3 meeting.
The first requested that the county be included in the ongoing development of the plan, while the second lodged complaints and questions that the county has about the current draft of the plan.
“Short of a tsunami, I can’t think of anything worse that’s going to happen in Tillamook County,” said Commissioner Mary Faith Bell.
The proposed update to the flood insurance plan was initially triggered by an Audubon Society lawsuit in 2009, which claimed that the flood insurance plan was allowing development in floodplains that was causing harm to coho salmon.
In response to that suit, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) engaged National Marine Fisheries to develop a biological opinion assessing those claims. That biological opinion, released in 2016, confirmed that the program was causing incidental take of coho salmon, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act.
The biological opinion included recommendations for updates to the flood insurance plan to bring it in compliance with federal statute. The implementation of those policies was delayed by a three-year, federally legislated pause between 2018 and 2021, but work resumed after the expiration of that pause and proposed changes were presented late last year.
The proposed changes to the plan would require building ordinances in participating localities to require development in the 100-year floodplain meet a no-net loss standard in flood storage, water quality and riparian vegetation.
These updates would greatly restrict development in Tillamook County and a public meeting soliciting feedback in April drew a crowd of more than 100 to the Port of Tillamook Bay’s Officers’ Mess. At the meeting, local dairy and landowners, port officials and others took FEMA officials to task over the economic impacts those proposals would have.
With the public comment period expiring on March 5, Tillamook County Director of Community Development Sarah Absher brought the two letters to the commissioners for approval.
In the first, the county requested that they be included in the upcoming revision process as a cooperating agency. This would allow county representatives to have a seat at the table and offer feedback on the proposed changes, which Absher said had not been solicited previously.
The second letter voiced the commissioner’s concerns with the current proposal. The letter included many issues, but foremost was the lack of clarity and communication about the specifics of the plan. Absher said that the definitions of important terms like development remained unclear, questions about the feasibility of proposed mitigation schemes abounded and conflicts between the new regulations and other state and federal laws were possible.
The letter also noted the dire potential consequences that the changes would have for development in Tillamook County, the potential for lawsuits against the counties by landowners who lost value due to inability to develop and a lack of recognition for the county’s past conservation work around coho.
The commissioners all voiced their strong support for the letter and disapproval for the flood insurance plan changes and process used to arrive at them. Absher was cleared to add further data to the letter and submit it by the May 5 deadline.
The Board also approved proclamations naming May 12 as “Provider Appreciation Day” for childcare providers and May 7-13 as “Public Service Recognition Week” in Tillamook. They noted the difficulties of finding childcare in Tillamook County, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and praised the efforts of those who worked to provide it. They also expressed appreciation for the work of public employees, who, they noted, had also worked through the pandemic.
Commissioners also approved an Oregon Department of Emergency Management Grant that awarded portable lighting for emergency situations to the county. The lighting will be stored at the fairgrounds.
They also approved facility upgrades at the hospital to be completed by Adventist and extended the bargaining window for a new contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the union representing certain county employees, from June 30 to December 31.
