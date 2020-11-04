The Tillamook County Library is seeking applications for two library board seats on the library board of directors.
The library is seeking people who are passionate about our libraries with a variety of skill sets including, but not limited to, communication, public relations, budgeting, policy review, and library science. This dynamic seven-member board is responsible for the development of library policies and procedures and acts as an advisory board to the board of county commissioners on matters relating to the library. There is no financial compensation, but there is ample opportunity for meaningful public service.
Application forms are available on the county website under the public information section. Applications should be emailed to Isabel Gilda in the commissioners' office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3403. For more information about the library board, please contact one of the Co-Chairs: Neal Lemery at nealclemery@gmail.com or Betsy Chase at 503-840-0087.
