Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners got the ball rolling on federal funding requests for a wide variety of projects across the county at their meeting on March 1, 2023.
They also declared February “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” in Tillamook County and approved health contracts to support county residents.
Janeane Krongos, Tillamook Family Counseling Center’s Prevention Specialist, told commissioners that according to the Oregon Health Authority around 84,000 Oregonians struggle with problem gambling.
Problem gambling is defined as any gambling that disrupts or damages a person’s life, whether it be their own mental health, interpersonal relationships with family and friends, or professional pursuits.
Krongos said that the problem receives less attention than addiction to substances but that the repercussions of problem gambling could be just as severe.
Commissioners approved two contracts for outside companies to provide supplemental service to the work done by the county’s health department.
InSight Medical Group will be providing a licensed clinical social worker to the county at a rate of $100 an hour for 24 hours a week. The worker will provide services via telehealth and is contracted for a year.
Synergy Health will be facilitating the services of a nutritionist who will help women, infants and children in the county for around 10 hours every week.
Health and Human Services Administrator Marlene Putman said that the outside help was necessary due to staffing challenges faced by the county.
The bulk of the meeting was concerned with approving nine requests for congressionally directed funding. This annual process identifies projects around the country for which local communities would like to see federal funding.
County Commissioners identified four projects in the county’s purview for federal funding, requesting $2.3 million for the Shiloh Levee Project, $3 million in conjunction with the City of Tillamook for wastewater collection and treatment upgrades, $3 million for Kiwanda Corridor projects and $3.5 million for continuing work upgrading fiber broadband connectivity in the south of the county.
Commissioners also approved a request for state funding to the Shiloh Levee Project, which will cost a total of $4.6 million and could be completed by the end of 2024 should funding from both sources materialize.
They also signed letters of support for a further five projects that are in the county or connected to it but which are being administered by other organizations.
The Salmon Superhighway project that aims to increase salmon passage in the Tillamook and Nestucca Bay watersheds is requesting funds to aid in that effort.
Tillamook’s Community Action Resource Enterprises is applying for funds to build a new homeless services navigation center in their lobby in Tillamook.
Tillamook’s YMCA would like to purchase the Tillamook Bowling Lanes, with the goal of converting half of the center into a free, after-school youth center. The other half of the center would be left as-is with lanes for local rollers.
The Salmonberry Trail Foundation is requesting funds for two separate projects, a trailhead at Williams Creek and another at Cochran Pond, both in Washington County. Commissioners noted that the trail would connect Tillamook and Washington Counties and that the disused status of rail lines in Washington County made projects more practicable there.
Commissioners lent their support to all these funding requests unanimously.
Finally, they approved a letter of intent for the sale of a small lot in Manzanita for $168,750, after it failed to meet its minimum bid at the county’s real property auction on February 13.
