County Commissioners reapproved a slightly modified conditional use application for a proposed campground in Tierra Del Mar at a public hearing on March 16.
The proposed campground would include 19 campsites located on an 18-acre parcel of a 58-acre property off Floyd Avenue.
After receiving approval from the planning commission and county commissioners, the approval of the project was appealed to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals. The appeal questioned the project’s impact on wetlands on the property and raised geologic concerns.
At that point, the developer working on the project, Oregon Treehouse Partners, opted to voluntarily remand the application to the county commissioners for another hearing. Before the hearing, they commissioned a geotechnical survey and wetlands report for the site, to address the concerns raised in the LUBA appeal.
Kevin Gindlesperger from Oregon Treehouse Partners was at the meeting and detailed the project and newly gathered evidence for the commissioners. Gindelsperger said that the wetlands report had identified four wetlands on the property, while the geotechnical report had revealed the site was sound.
The wetlands report prompted the designers to slightly modify the layout of the proposed campsite on the property, moving a support building out of a wetlands zone. Suggestions from the geotechnical report led to a narrowing of roads on the property.
The campground will be home to 15 geodesic dome tents and four accessory cabins, as well as a bath house, picnic area and support cabin with a. viewing platform. It will rely on well water from a yet to be drilled well and host an emergency supply shed.
To approve the remanded application, the commissioners had to find that the changes to the proposal were minor and reconfirm that it met the conditional use criteria.
The lawyer representing Tree House Partners said that the changes were minor, as they only involved slight modifications to the layout of the same proposed structures and the provision of further evidence.
The commissioners agreed with this assessment and unanimously reapproved the application, after voting down a motion to continue the hearing. They also thanked Gindlesperger for his firm’s attempts to be a good neighbor by communicating with the community and addressing their concerns.
