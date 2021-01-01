Tillamook County Planning Commissioners Gale Ousele, Chad Allen and Megan Gillis were reappointed to the commission by the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners during the board’s weekly meeting Dec. 30.
Sarah Absher, director of Tillamook County Department of Community Development, said the request is to reappoint the three planning commission members for additional four-year terms each.
“I’ve seen the stacks of paper they take home to review,” Commissioner David Yamamoto said. “The decisions they make are not always popular, but they can’t take their personal observations into account.”
The planning commission makes decisions based on the criteria, Yamamoto added. If issues get appealed to the board of commissioners, it can be difficult for the commissioners to decide otherwise because of the research the planning commission performs to reach their decision.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said the planning commission is a tremendous public service. Some meetings can go on until as late as midnight.
“The land use issues are the toughest that we face as commissioners,” Commission Chair Bill Baertlein said. “When they’re on appeal and we have to look at those, those are the ones that keep you up at night.”
Other appointments
Following Baertlein’s retirement, Bell was appointed chair of the board of commissioners, while Yamamoto was appointed vice-chair.
Tom Jayred was appointed to the Tillamook County Housing Commission to represent a member-at-large, while Michelle Jenck was appointed to represent a major employer. They will both serve four-year terms.
Patrick McHugh was reappointed to the Northwest Oregon Area Commission on Transportation as a citizen-at-large for a two-year term.
David Helmricks, John Longfellow, Ken Hanson, Justin Kanoff and Tom Jayred were reappointed to the Solid Waste Advisory Committee. Kevin Stoecker was reappointed to the Solid Waste District Budget Committee for a three-year term.
Shawn Blanchard, Tillamook County treasurer, was appointed as budget officer for the 4-H & Extension Service District, the Tillamook County Solid Waste Service District, and Tillamook county for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Steve Nearing was reappointed to the Tillamook County 4-H & Extension Service District Budget Committee.
