The Tillamook Board of County Commissioners voted on Wednesday, May 13, to open Steiner and Three Rivers boat launches in addition to the four county boat launches that were opened last week: Nehalem Bay, Memaloose, Netarts Bay and Pacific City at Sunset Drive. The boat launches will be open Monday through Friday, and close at 6 p.m. Friday.
Additionally, the Hungry Harbor Drive boat launch at Cape Kiwanda will be open exclusively to the Pacific City dory fleet Monday through Friday. The dory fleet will park their trucks and trailers in the Cape Kiwanda parking lot, as the beach remains closed to parking. The parking lot at Cape Kiwanda remains closed to the public; dory fleet vehicles only will be allowed.
A maximum of three persons per boat will be allowed at this time in order to observe social distancing; boaters are requested to observe the guidelines set out by the Oregon Marine Board.
Commissioners will consider the opening of additional boat launches in the coming weeks.
