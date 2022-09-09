Alderbrook Golf Course closed “Indefinitely” Oct. 31, 2021, with as little as a day’s notice and since has the Tillamook County golf community scratching their heads as to what will become of Tillamook’s public course since 1924.
Since Alderbrook closed abruptly last fall, the local golfing community has to drive to Gearhart, Lincoln City, Manzanita and even as far as Salem to find a game.
The Tillamook County Commissioners, put together an ideas session, to see what the community members would like to see or become of the property. This meeting came due to many inquiries as to why the local governmental agencies or the county itself could not step in to purchase and make Alderbrook a public course and save the nearly 100 year-old recreational outlet in Tillamook County.
Facilitator Erin Skaar, started the meeting stating that the commissioners would all speak after hearing what those in attendance and via Zoom believe should happen.
“I can tell you we do not have $4.9 million to buy the golf course, but we can help facilitate a discussion,” she said. “We’re going to do this a little different, we’re going to ask what you see as the future of Alderbrook.”
Skaar introduced Lisa Phipps, who works in the state land office, to join the meeting via Zoom to explain the zoning rules for the property Alderbrook sits.
The property is currently listed as a development property with Premier Property Group at $4.9 million and boasts 27-homesites. Current zoning would have to be altered for how the property is currently listed. Alderbrook sits on a recreational zone and part of the property is zoned rural residential.
“The Rural Residential 2-Acre and Recreation Management zoning districts allow for residential development,” County Planner Sarah Absher said when the Headlight reached out for clarification. “Residential development is allowed outright in the Rural Residential Zone and allowed conditionally in the Recreation Management Zone. Given the large acreage of the properties as combined, a residential development could be feasible — feasibility is determined through land use review processes.”
Patrick Zweifel, owner of Oregon Coast Flowers, a destination Hydrangea farm up the Kilchis from Alderbrook spoke about his vision for the property.
“Every time I drive by Alderbrook I get goose bumps,” Zweifel said. “I see so much potential. I have a four-point plan that would make this place one of the most beautiful courses on the coast.”
Zweifel explained he would like to see another investor or two step forward, but sees walking and running paths, flowers everywhere, some camping spots while keeping the golf course in tact.
“I’ve got a business plan, to make that place a destination,” he added.
Zweifel has built a very successful flower business on his farm, a destination for weddings and he has also brought thousands of runners here to compete in cross-country races on his property.
Other ideas
• Make Alderbrook a public course
• Help find gov. money combined with investors
• Help find a buyer or buyer group
• Do a feasibility study
• Make hiking trails
• Have county parks take over
• Put a bond on the ballot to purchase
• Use Tillamook Lodgers Tax funds
• Find professional management company to operate
• Crete a golf advisory group to oversee
• Make it a land conservancy
Tillamook School District Superintendent Kurt Shelley told the group via Zoom that the high school golfers had to travel over the busy Hwy 6 to practice and play in Banks last season.
“That is not sustainable,” Shelley said. “Kids were not getting home till after 9 p.m. on school nights and that’s not an ideal situation.” Tillamook Golf produced a 4A State Champion last year despite the difficult traveling situation.
Representing Alderbrook ownership was their listing agent via Zoom who just wanted to listen to the discussion and Michael Kittell, the owners’ legal council.
“I grew up with fond memories of loosing plenty of (golf) balls at Alderbrook as a kid, I have great memories of this course,” Kittell said. “I can assure you the owners want to see this stay a golf course, look at all of the work they continue to do in maintenance, they are still mowing it.”
Kittell went on to say that maintenance and mowing are not sustainable in the long term, eventually they will have to stop. “When that happens, it may never come back,” Kittell added.
Kittell said he was encouraged by what he was hearing in the room, things could be done to suspend the sale while getting people or a group together to purchase the course.
Kittell said they could look a some earnest money or lease-purchase, there are options my clients may consider. “But time is running out,” he added.
Terre Cooper Tillamook County Economic Development Director said she would look into any potential government money or grants to perhaps start a Community Improvement Project or if there are any investment groups out there looking for acquisitions.
“Then we would be right back in the same position in a few years,” an audience member said.
Commissioners, Mary Faith Bell and David Yamamoto agreed that the county budget would not allow a purchase at this time. “We just don’t have that kind of financing in our budget,” Bell said. “Having said that, I don’t golf, but would like to see it remain a golf course.”
The course is listed:
The property is currently listed with the Premier Property Group, Kaitlyn Laviolette, Broker — Two marketing materials, a 10 page flyer with all the information and pictures a buyer would need to examine the property and a drone video of the course and amenities features the course from an aerial view. View the video at:https://www.dropbox.com/s/1im16domgrawpxf/Alderbrook_06.12.2016.mp4?dl=0
The listing states the asking price is set at $4.9 million dollars. It goes on to say, “Now closed and available as a residential development property, featuring over 149-acres of pastoral and wooded property, complete with stream and water features, prime for residential development,” the listing states. “Seller to provide entitlements to allow subdivision of property and construction of 27-single family residences on separate 2-5+ acre parcels.
“The property comes with a high-end commercial structure, previously used as a stunning 12,000 sq. ft. restaurant and clubhouse, as well an existing single-family dwelling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.