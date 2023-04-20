Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners signed a memorandum of understanding that will see Conex storage containers holding emergency supplies placed at the Port of Tillamook Bay at their April 12 meeting.
The containers will be supplied by the Oregon Department of Human Services and both the Port of Tillamook Bay and Near Space Corporation are partnering with the county to facilitate the project.
Two 40-foot containers will be stationed immediately adjacent to Near Space’s buildings at the port and contain mass care shelter kits and supplies to be distributed to residents.
Tillamook’s Director of Emergency Management Randy Thorpe said that the containers will contain the supplies to set up a tent city, including showers, kitchen and sleeping facilities. The purpose of the temporary facility will be to evaluate survivors to decide who needs medical attention and disburse supplies to those able to shelter in place.
Thorpe said that the containers are the first of their kind to be deployed in the state and that the cooperation of the port and Near Space had made that possible.
The containers will be part of the process of turning Tillamook Airport into a distribution point for the entire Oregon coast in the wake of natural disasters. Thorpe said that, given its location, the airport was expected to survive most emergent events, even a maximum Cascadia subduction event, leading to its selection by ODHS for the role.
Thorpe said the agency plans to deliver and distribute supplies via the airport and that Near Space will offer drones to facilitate supply distribution as well.
Commissioners also gave final approval for a contract with Gallup to conduct an employee engagement and workplace survey for the county. The survey will have 12 questions and be administered annually for the next three years to judge the county’s progress.
County commissioners said that the survey was part of a process that they hoped would help the county government to become the employer of choice in the county. They said that by employing Gallup they would be able to judge the responses against those of other government agencies to better assess their performance as an employer. Administering the survey and tabulating results will take about nine weeks to complete, according to Human Resources Director Jodi Wilson.
