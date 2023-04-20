County Courthouse 2022

The Tillamook County Courthouse

 Staff Photo

Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners signed a memorandum of understanding that will see Conex storage containers holding emergency supplies placed at the Port of Tillamook Bay at their April 12 meeting.

The containers will be supplied by the Oregon Department of Human Services and both the Port of Tillamook Bay and Near Space Corporation are partnering with the county to facilitate the project. 

