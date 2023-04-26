Tillamook County Commissioners gave final approval to a number on several decisions they had previously agreed upon at their meeting on April 19.
Those decisions included contract awards for two county projects and a new campground in Tierra Del Mar.
Intent to award contracts for work at Cape Kiwanda and in conjunction with the brownfield environmental assessment grant had been announced at the commissioners meeting on April 5, starting the two-week period for contestation.
The $5.5 million project at Cape Kiwanda will see the upgrade of the parking lot and construction of a new bathroom. Work by the Saunders Company will begin shortly and be completed by June of 2024, with a pause during this summer’s peak season to allow continued access. The project will be funded primarily by the county’s transient lodging tax, with smaller portions coming from the public works budget and parking revenues at Cape Kiwanda.
The $400,000 awarded to CHA Consulting will be used by that company to help assess properties in the county with potential ecological issues for redevelopment. The community wide assessment was funded by a grant that the county received last June.
Finally, commissioners gave official approval to a new 19-site campground that will be located on 18-acres off Floyd Avenue, in Tierra Del Mar. The project had been voluntarily returned to the commissioners by the developers, Tree House Partners, after their initial approval had been challenged before Oregon’s land use board of appeals.
Tree House Partners made alterations to their initial proposal to address community member concerns and commissioners had approved the updates at a public hearing in March. The updates were added to the application and formally approved by the commissioners.
Commissioners also approved an application for a grant by the health and human services department to expand mobile health offerings. The $250,000 grant from the Oregon Health Authority would allow the department to buy a new van that would offer vaccines to migrant and farmworkers at their jobs, STI and communicable disease testing to homeless residents struggling with substance abuse and nutrition services in north and south county.
Commissioners also offered unanimous support to Bayside Gardens’ application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to qualify for funding from that department and qualify for its voucher program. The Nehalem development, which will have six fourplexes, has already received a multifamily housing grant from the county and property tax waiver. It will offer both affordable housing to families receiving HUD vouchers and workforce housing for those making between 80% and 120% of the area’s median income.
Commissioners approved maintenance work on the Shiloh Levee by inmates of the South Fork Forest Camp and the sale of a tax foreclosed property that had been offered at auction in February.
