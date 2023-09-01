Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners met in a tent at the Port of Tillamook Bay on August 23 for their regular meeting as part of an emergency assembly point drill.
At the meeting, commissioners recognized September as “National Emergency Preparedness Month” in Tillamook County and gave updates on the replacement of retiring County Clerk Tassi O’Neil and the water situation in the county.
The commissioners were invited to host their meeting at the assembly point by the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), which was responsible for placing the Conex containers containing the assembly point at the port. Officials from the department wanted to use the commissioners’ meeting as an opportunity to test the communications functions of the assembly point that will be critical in emergent events.
The meeting was held in the four, joined 18-by-16-foot tents that served as the mess hall during the rest of the drill. The confines were cozier than the commissioner’s usual courthouse meeting room and drone and generator noise interrupted the meeting on several occasions, but commissioners were nonetheless able to complete and broadcast their meeting.
The meeting started with a presentation from ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht, who thanked the commissioners for their support for the department’s Office of Resiliency and Emergency Management (OREM), which was responsible for the assembly point’s deployment.
Real-world drills like the one at the Port of Tillamook Bay are invaluable compared to tabletop exercises when it comes to preparing for disasters, according to Pakseresht. He said that his department had been caught “flatfooted” during the 2020 wildfires in the state, leading to a reevaluation of their operations.
Pakseresht said that OREM now has 50 staff and they are working to deploy more emergency assembly point kits like the one in Tillamook to other Oregon counties, with Lincoln up next.
Commissioner Erin Skaar updated the public on the process to replace County Clerk Tassi O’Neil, who is retiring at the end of August after 33 years in the clerk’s office. Unlike the replacement process for retiring Commissioner David Yamamoto, which will include public feedback and deliberations, the one to replace O’Neil will be more straightforward, according to Skaar.
Skaar said that the board plans to appoint O’Neil’s deputy clerk, Christy Biggs, to fill the position until voters choose a permanent replacement in next November’s election. Skaar explained that Biggs has been trained and certified for the duties required of county clerk and is prepared to take over the job and oversee next year’s elections.
Skaar also addressed the low water levels that are causing concern across the county. Several cities including Tillamook, Rockaway Beach and Nehalem have asked their residents to begin voluntarily limiting their water usage, while several well users have contacted the county after their wells ran dry, according to Skaar.
Skaar said that residents with dry wells should contact Tillamook County Emergency Director Randy Thorpe, who could connect them with water delivery programs available through the state’s Office of Resilience and Emergency Management. Thorpe’s email address is rthorpe@co.tillamook.or.us.
