Commissioners at EAP

Commissioners, staff and media crowded into the mess hall tent for Wednesday’s meeting, where Fariborz Pakseresht addressed the board.

 Will Chappell

Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners met in a tent at the Port of Tillamook Bay on August 23 for their regular meeting as part of an emergency assembly point drill.

At the meeting, commissioners recognized September as “National Emergency Preparedness Month” in Tillamook County and gave updates on the replacement of retiring County Clerk Tassi O’Neil and the water situation in the county.

