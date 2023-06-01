County Courthouse 2022

The Tillamook County Courthouse

 Staff Photo

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved solid waste rate raises for four of the five unincorporated franchise areas in the county at their May 24 meeting.

The board also made a final decision on the cost that will be assessed for the removal of excess tires and an illegal road approach at a property on East Beaver Creek Road.

