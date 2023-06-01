The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved solid waste rate raises for four of the five unincorporated franchise areas in the county at their May 24 meeting.
The board also made a final decision on the cost that will be assessed for the removal of excess tires and an illegal road approach at a property on East Beaver Creek Road.
Customers in each of the county’s solid waste disposal franchise areas, except for those served by Nestucca Valley Sanitary Service, will see their rates increased by varying amounts.
Tillamook County Solid Waste Program Manager David McCall said that the increases were made to allow the franchisees to maintain the 8-12% profit margin allowed by state statute. McCall said that the rate increases varied by the service type as well as the districts, depending on a variety of factors.
An increase was also approved to the rate that the county pays to Dairy Compost Inc. for the disposal of yard waste, which is then combined with manure from local farms to make compost.
Commissioners also approved a request from Health and Human Services Department Administrator Marlene Putman to reallocate $189,000 in Covid relief funds before their expiration at the end of June. According to Putman, those funds had originally been earmarked to hire new staff, but due to recruitment challenges the positions had remained unfilled. This left the funds available for other disaster response efforts, but they needed to be designated before the end of fiscal year 2023.
This led Putman to identify a list of projects that the funds could be directed towards. Those projects include the purchase and installation of a generator for the under-construction facility on Eighth Street in Tillamook, the purchase of a van to expand the department’s mobile medicine program and upgrades to an already-purchased van.
Finally, the commissioners took up the matter of assessing costs to the owner of a property on East Beaver Creek Road for extensive work performed by the public works department removing an illegal road approach.
Scott Hunter, the son of property owner Judith Debrey, had erected a fence made of tires and an unpermitted road approach on a portion of the property in 2019 and 2020. Neighboring property owners complained about the excess tires, leading to multiple attempts to make Hunter remediate the problem, which he declined to do.
Eventually, the matter came before county commissioners in December 2022, at which point they issued a violation against the property and ordered Hunter to remove all tires not associated with vehicles, as well as the road approach, within 30 days.
Hunter initially made progress, filling one dumpster with tires, but by February, improvements had stalled. The board of commissioners gave Hunter a final opportunity to fix the violation within 30 days, while requiring he meet weekly progress goals set by McCall, authorizing the public works department to do the work should Hunter fail to.
After no further progress was made, a county work crew was dispatched on February 21, beginning work that lasted until March 2, after being delayed by the historic snowstorm that hit the county.
McCall presented a report of the work to county commissioners at a meeting in late April, showing that the total cost of the work had totaled just over $20,000.
Hunter contended that the public works crew had removed tires in excess of the commissioners’ order as well as various other personal effects that he had stored under a tarp adjacent to the approach. He claimed that the goods that had been disposed of had been worth $18,000.
At that point, commissioners asked for additional evidence of the removed items, which McCall provided at the May 24 meeting. Photos provided by McCall showed a small blue tarp where Hunter had described it prior to the work commencing, which had been removed in photos taken after the work. He also showed commissioners a photo of a stack of tires that remained on the property after the work to refute Hunter’s claims that all tires had been taken.
All the commissioners said that the situation was regrettable and acknowledged that while the items under the tarp may have held significant value to Hunter, they didn’t agree with his estimate of $18,000 based on the itemized list of discarded items he provided.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell suggested that $2,500 would be a more appropriate figure based on the list and the other commissioners concurred. They voted to subtract that amount from the total $20,026 due and ordered the Debray to pay the remaining balance in 60 days to avoid a lien being placed against the property.
