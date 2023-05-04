County Courthouse 2022

The Tillamook County Courthouse

 Staff Photo

Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners approved several contracts for work at county properties and the purchase of a new asphalt roller at their meeting on April 26.

They also approved six easement agreements that will allow work to begin on a new bridge on Trask River Road and began wading through the process of assigning costs for solid waste violations on East Beaver Creek Road.

