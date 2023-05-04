Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners approved several contracts for work at county properties and the purchase of a new asphalt roller at their meeting on April 26.
They also approved six easement agreements that will allow work to begin on a new bridge on Trask River Road and began wading through the process of assigning costs for solid waste violations on East Beaver Creek Road.
May 4 was declared a Day of Prayer for Tillamook County, which will coincide with this year’s National Day of Prayer. The National Day of Prayer tradition dates to 1775 but was formally established by an act of congress in 1952.
Commissioners approved a professional services agreement with DLR Group Architecture & Engineering for a $40,000 redesign and remodel of the district attorney’s office.
A $26,000 contract with Glasco Glass Company was agreed to for the replacement of windows at the Tillamook County Justice Center. Several windows have cracked due to the building’s foundation settling, while one was kicked out.
Finally, commissioners approved the $95,000 purchase of a used asphalt drum roller by the county’s public works department. The 2019 roller, produced by Hamm equipment, has recorded 596 hours of work.
The six easements commissioners approved with property owners along Trask River Road paved the way for the construction of a new bridge over Samson Creek. The culvert servicing the stream began failing during the 2015 streams and the bridge replacing it will open a mile and a half of new area to salmon spawning.
After approving those easements, the commissioners began a public hearing to determine the costs they will assess for the removal of solid waste from a property on East Beaver Creek Road. The property is owned by Judith Debrey, but the solid waste violation was incurred by her son, Scott Hunter, who has also been dealing with the county’s response.
Hunter, who lives on the property with his mother, fell afoul of neighbors and county officials when he began trying to improve a portion of his property with recycled tires. He assembled more than 200 on the small parcel of his property that fronts East Beaver Creek Road but is separated from his and his mother’s dwellings by the creek.
Hunter built a fence using the tires and had plans to use them for other construction projects before county officials stepped in to tell him that his plan was not allowable and that he needed to clean up his property.
Hunter declined to do so for several years and David McCall, Tillamook’s solid waste program director, brought the matter to the board of commissioners last December to ask for a violation to be issued.
The commissioners, noting that Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality required a license for storing more than 100 tires on a property and agreeing with Hunter’s neighbors’ distaste for the aesthetic created by the tires determined the property was in violation. They also determined that a road approach which Hunter had built to access the property was also in violation.
They demanded that Hunter remove all tires not associated with his vehicles from the property within 30 days, as well as the illegal road approach.
By February 1, that deadline had come and gone when McCall returned to the commissioners to let them know that after one dumpster had been filled with tires at the property progress had stalled.
The commissioners granted Hunter a further 30-day extension but added in weekly checkpoints, to be set by McCall, for him to meet or the public works department would do the work and charge Debrey for it.
After two more weeks passed without progress, the county sent a letter to Debrey informing her that they would be coming to do the work shortly.
A crew from the public works department started the work on February 21 and completed it, after a pause caused by February’s historic snowstorm, on March 2. The report presented to the commissioners by McCall on April 26 showed that a grand total of $20,026 had been spent on labor, equipment and dumping fees to dispose of more than two tons of waste from the property.
Hunter was present at the board meeting, joined by a lawyer, and said that the work crews had taken a considerable amount of his property that had been neither tires nor solid waste. According to Hunter, he had been storing extra sets of tires for his vehicles as well as a variety of construction equipment and a generator in two tents adjacent to the illegal road approach and those materials had been removed as well.
Hunter had made an inventory of those items and determined that, in total, they were worth around $18,000.
Commissioners asked McCall and Chris Laity, the county’s public works director, if they had been aware of the tents. McCall said that he had not and Laity said that he had seen one tent closer to the creek on the property, but only remembered tarps in the location that Hunter described. Laitty said that he had not seen any markings to indicate tarps had anything other than solid waste underneath.
McCall was out of the office and did not have access to pictures taken immediately before and after the work and Hunter did not bring those that he had taken.
Commissioner Erin Skaar suggested that the commissioners delay the matter for two weeks to allow McCall and Hunter to gather photos. The board will then decide on what to charge for the work when accounting for the removal of extra property.
Once that figure is determined, Debrey will have 60 days to pay it or a lien will be placed against her property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.