Tillamook County Commissioners awarded a $66,000 grant for predevelopment work at a site in Bay City on which a developer plans to build market rate housing at their March 29 meeting.
They also proclaimed April “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” in Tillamook and received an annual report on the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization.
The Columbia Pacific CCO was founded ten years ago by state mandate to administer the Oregon Health Plan in the northwest of the state and promote community health in the region.
The organization’s executive director, Mimi Haley, told commissioners that after a three-year pause during the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority is reviewing eligibility of those on the Oregon Health Plan.
She said that the process will take most of the year, having begun with those most likely to be reapproved and moving on to those with lower likelihoods. Haley also said that the CCO is working to help people who lose their coverage find new insurance.
Columbia Pacific CCO will also conduct a community needs assessment starting in May, sending interviewers around the region to gather 1,200-1,300 responses about residents’ insurance and healthcare. The interviewers will be asking community members for stories before extracting patterns and themes from them to enter into a data set.
Haley then discussed the work that her group is doing outside of insurance administration to bolster community health.
Columbia Pacific CCO has already awarded over $3.5 million in housing grants to help address the housing and homelessness crisis. The Willet Apartments in Tillamook received a $500,000 grant, the Bayside Gardens Development received $300,000 and, most recently, Helping Hands was given $360,000 to develop transitional housing above their Tillamook location.
Haley proceeded to a discussion of the group’s future undertakings, which will be expanding to offer direct housing support to residents, help with climate related health risk factors and food support. These programs will begin in 2024, with housing supports like rental or utility assistance becoming available in January, climate supports like vouchers for air conditioners or generators available in July and food support, like fruit and vegetable prescriptions and nutrition and cooking education starting in January 2025.
Four staffers from Tides of Change in Tillamook came to the meeting in support of the “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” proclamation, with Beth Hope addressing commissioners. Tides of Change supports survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in Tillamook County. As part of their mission, they promote public awareness of the prevalence of such violence, particularly in April and October, which is “Domestic Abuse Awareness Month” in the county.
This year marks Tides of Change’s 40th anniversary in Tillamook, and the month’s biggest event is a True Survivor Storytelling event at the Fairgrounds on April 22. There is also an art exhibition at the Bay City Arts Center that will open on April 7, and April 26 is Denim Day.
The workforce housing grant in Bay City was awarded to local developer Tyler Brogden to help pay for predevelopment costs at the site. Brogden was at the meeting and said that he needed to undertake geotechnical and soil studies and do preparatory work at the site before breaking ground on the project.
Brogden plans to build 29 two-bedroom units spread across duplexes and fourplexes, with those units being affordable to residents making either 80% or 120% of the area’s median income, depending on the unit.
Commissioner Erin Skaar noted that Bay City’s government had already made the project possible by building a new sewer lift station which opened a new section of town, including Brogden’s property, to development. Fiorelli noted that the developer could return during the construction phase to request more county grant money. The money for the grant program comes from a short-term rental license fee.
Commissioners also approved a lease agreement for three vehicles for the sheriff’s department with US Bancorp. The two new Ford Explorers and one new Ford Escape will cost $115,725, with $18,773 going to debt service and the county making five annual payments, starting in April 2024.
Commissioners further approved District Attorney Aubrey Olson’s request to update her office’s discovery fees. The base discovery fee was raised to $15 per case and a $20 per link fee was added for the provision of links to a website hosting evidence.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.