Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners approved updates to ordinance 84 governing short-term rental properties in unincorporated parts of the county at their July 19 meeting.
The approval followed a more-than-yearlong process by an advisory committee, updating the ordinance to address livability concerns raised by residents across the county.
Commissioners also discussed the implementation of a cap on the issuance of new licenses once a pause on issuance ends at the end of August, indicating their intention to allow a 1% increase in each unincorporated community across the county.
The version of Ordinance 84 approved by the commissioners included only minor updates following the three public hearings held from late May through early July. The final updates included the addition of a use-it-or-lose-it provision that will require licenses to be used at least 30 nights per year and a one-license-per-licensee limit.
They also approved a new fee schedule for license applications. New applications will cost $400, annual renewals will cost $300 and required third year inspections will be $100.
Each of the commissioners thanked the short-term rental (STR) advisory committee for its diligent work in monthly meetings since the pause was passed and members of the public for sharing their input. They noted that the new ordinance represented a compromise between residents and owners and operators of STRs and said that while no one was completely happy with the results, that was the sign of a balanced policy.
They also reiterated that no existing license holders would be losing their licenses, and that the conversation around STRs in the county would be ongoing, with the ordinance being updated as needed.
The first of those updates will come once Director of Community Development Sarah Absher’s meets with members of each unincorporated community in the county to gauge their interest in capping STRs.
Commissioners signaled that they plan to set an interim cap at 1% higher than the existing number of licenses in each community following Absher’s presentation of data at their meeting. The data showed that a 1% increase would allow for over 100 new licenses to be issued across the county, with the largest number available in Pacific City, Neskowin and Netarts with 11, and Oceanside with 10.
Absher also told the commissioners that her department had received 31 applications for the waitlist created by commissioners for homes that were under construction at the time of the pause, of which 17 met the criteria for inclusion. Commissioners said that they will not count those properties on the waitlist against the new cap.
According to Commissioner David Yamamoto, the decision to set the cap at a 1% increase was made easier by data that Absher presented on the number of licenses that were not being used. 91 license holders in Pacific City and 61 in Neskowin had failed to rent their property for 30 nights in the last year.
Yamamoto said that with the inclusion of the use-it-or-lose-it provision in the ordinance update presumably some number of those licenses would become available.
Commissioners asked Absher to work on a board order instituting the cap for consideration at their meeting on August 2.
The final remaining decision for commissioners surrounding STRs will be the manner of deciding the allocation of capped licenses going forward. The commissioners mentioned that Lincoln County uses a lottery system to allocate their licenses and said that was one possibility, as was a first-come-first-served policy.
