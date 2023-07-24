County Courthouse 2022

The Tillamook County Courthouse

 Staff Photo

Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners approved updates to ordinance 84 governing short-term rental properties in unincorporated parts of the county at their July 19 meeting.

The approval followed a more-than-yearlong process by an advisory committee, updating the ordinance to address livability concerns raised by residents across the county.

