County Courthouse 2022

The Tillamook County Courthouse

 Staff Photo

Tillamook County Commissioners gave approval for Community Action Resource Enterprises to remove trees and make site alterations on the property that will house new no- and low-barrier shelter facilities on First Street in Tillamook at their August 30 meeting.

Commissioners also approved a partnership with Waterlab Corporation to offer free water testing for 100 wells across the county in September, appointed Christy Biggs County Clerk and leased the Lake Lytle boat ramp to the City of Rockaway Beach.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you support Senator Suzanne Weber and other Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Do you support Senator Suzanne Weber and other Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted: