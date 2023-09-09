Tillamook County Commissioners gave approval for Community Action Resource Enterprises to remove trees and make site alterations on the property that will house new no- and low-barrier shelter facilities on First Street in Tillamook at their August 30 meeting.
Commissioners also approved a partnership with Waterlab Corporation to offer free water testing for 100 wells across the county in September, appointed Christy Biggs County Clerk and leased the Lake Lytle boat ramp to the City of Rockaway Beach.
Dusti Linell, Chair of the Community Action Resource Enterprises’s (CARE) Board of Directors, and Nicole Vertner, another board member, appeared at the meeting to present an update to the commissioners and ask for the approval.
The new facilities in downtown Tillamook will consist of a 400-square-foot, no-barrier shelter, six smaller units and two bathrooms. The no-barrier shelter will be open 365 nights a year to anybody experiencing homelessness in the county.
Four of the six smaller units will house one to two people at a time, while the other two will house groups of four to six. These shelters will require applications and that residents are not a danger to themselves or others and seek long-term housing while residing there. Vertner said that there would be a no-substance-use policy at the new facility, but that residents would not be required to be sober, although it would be encouraged.
The shelters and bathrooms at the site will come from Pallet Shelter, which produces temporary shelters that can be assembled within an hour to an hour and a half. Vertner said that the shelters will include a self-leveling feature, allowing for their deployment at other sites in the county, if needed, and that the Bay City Arts Center has already volunteered to paint the shelter’s white exteriors.
CARE entered into a lease agreement with the county in late April to site the facility on a piece of county-owned property between CARE’s headquarters and the post office on First Street in downtown Tillamook. That lease runs through 2065 and requires a $1-dollar annual payment to the county.
Approval for the preliminary site plan and property modifications was needed before CARE could put out a request for bids for that work. The shelter will be located at the rear the county parking lot on the property behind an eight-foot-tall privacy fence.
Vertner said that the plan would require levelling ground to accommodate the structures and the installation of ADA-accessible pathways. Vertner said that there are also several trees that will need to be removed, including some that are dead, but that CARE would prioritize leaving as many on the property as possible.
The commissioners unanimously approved the plan, allowing CARE to list the project for bid on September 1, with a two-week submission period. Vertner said that CARE plans to break ground at the site on September 18 and that the work will take about two weeks.
Funding for the facility is coming from the behavioral health and resource networks created by Measure 110 to help provide shelter for those suffering substance use disorders. CARE plans to expand the facility in the future, with 14 more shelters, additional bathrooms, laundry facilities, a full kitchen and office workstations slated for fall 2024.
A memorandum of understanding with Waterlab Corporation of Salem will allow 100 county residents to have their well water’s quality tested during the month of September at the county’s expense.
Tillamook County’s Health and Human Services Director Marlene Putman said that the testing results would be shared with well owners for educational purposes and used in aggregate by the county to get a better idea of the county’s groundwater situation. Interested residents should contact the health department to participate.
Commissioners unanimously appointed Christy Biggs to serve as county clerk following Tassi O’Neil’s retirement on August 31. Biggs is a Tillamook native who graduated from Tillamook High School in 1998 and has worked for the county for 15 years.
Most recently, Biggs has worked as O’Neil’s deputy clerk, and she is certified to conduct and certify elections. Biggs’s appointment will run through the end of 2024 and she plans to run for the clerk’s position in the November 2024 election.
Biggs thanked O’Neil for her mentorship in the clerk’s office and said that she plans to continue efforts to modernize the office’s operations and increase public awareness of its role.
Rockaway Beach will be in control of the Lake Lytle boat launch for the next 25 years, after the county commissioners unanimously approved a no-cost lease. Rockaway Beach City Planner Mary Johnson told the commissioners that Rockaway Beach plans to upgrade the boat ramp and restroom facilities at the location and add an ADA-accessible kayak ramp.
Johnson said that the city plans to use transient lodging tax dollars and grants to fund the upgrades and addition, with an eye towards increasing recreation options for residents and tourists alike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.