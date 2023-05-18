Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners approved contracts for services and a new interview room monitoring system for the county’s program that investigates child abuse on May 10.
Commissioners also proclaimed May to be Mental Health Awareness Month in Tillamook County and approved contracts for an emergency preparedness study and grant management services.
A $38,000 contract with Microception Inc. will see a new recording system installed in a room used by advocates to interview victims of child abuse. According to Undersheriff Matt Kelly, the new system will allow for a reduction in the number of times survivors must tell their story.
Commissioners also agreed to a contract with Tillamook County Family Counseling Center to continue their role in investigating cases of child abuse and a memorandum of understanding governing intergovernmental roles in those cases.
The board approved a contract for $30,000 with the Rede Group to conduct a study of emergency and natural disaster preparedness in the county. The study will focus on vulnerable communities with limited access to communications, according to Health and Human Services Department Administrator Marlene Putman.
Outreach for the study will include in-person and virtual town halls and online surveys available in English, Spanish and other languages. Following that, Rede Group will work to assess the county’s preparedness and deliver a report by June 30. The funds are coming from the Public Health Department’s budget.
American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to pay for a $45,000 contract with Global Grant Services, which will provide grant support services to the county through June 30, 2024. According to Board of Commissioners’ Chief of Staff Rachel Hagerty, the company will help county departments identify grant opportunities and navigate the application process. All three commissioners noted that good grant writers paid for themselves.
Frank Hanna-Williams, Tillamook Family Counseling Center’s Executive Director, appeared before the board in support of the resolution declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month in the county. Hanna-Williams shared several strategies for helping to maintain mental health including, maintaining adaptability, being physically active and fostering strong relationships with friends and family.
Commissioners Erin Skaar and Mary Faith Bell both said that they were in full support of the proclamation, which starts by saying that “mental health is health,” a sentiment which both endorsed.
The board also okayed an agreement with the United States Forestry Service for maintenance of forest roads. Director of Public Works Chris Laity said that the agreement allowed the county to access federal funding to maintain county roads and upgrade culverts and bridges to enhance fish habitat, even outside of the Siuslaw National Forest. Laity said that the funds were a valuable resource for the county and were less restrictive than funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The commissioners also approved an extension for projects repairing damage from the December 2016 storm that caused extensive damage across the county and an update to a tax software contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.