 Tillamook’s Board of County Commissioners approved contracts for services and a new interview room monitoring system for the county’s program that investigates child abuse on May 10. 

Commissioners also proclaimed May to be Mental Health Awareness Month in Tillamook County and approved contracts for an emergency preparedness study and grant management services.

