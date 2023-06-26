Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners extended the pause on short-term rental license issuance by 60 days at their June 21 meeting and started a waitlist for certain property owners interested in getting a license once the pause is lifted.
They also approved the county’s $119 million budget for fiscal year 2024 and approved a workforce housing grant of $250,000 for the Kingfisher Apartments in Pacific City.
The 60-day extension of the pause on short-term rental (STR) license application processing was agreed upon after the commissioners had discussed it at their previous meeting. With the pause enacted by commissioners set to expire on July 1, and work remaining on updates to Ordinance 84, which governs STRs in the county, the commissioners agreed that the extension was necessary.
After agreeing in principle to extend the pause, the commissioners asked Community Development Director Sarah Absher and attorney Jeffrey Kearns to present them options to address property owners who had been building a home at the time of the pause and received a certificate of occupancy since. Commissioners felt that to be fair to those property owners, they should receive priority for licenses issued once the new ordinance is adopted and the pause is lifted.
Commissioners said that they would prefer not to see more licenses issued under the existing Ordinance 84, as those license holders will be allowed to transfer their license one time, a practice that the commissioners want to limit. They also said that they were concerned about the impact of recently completed homes on the license issuance cap that they plan to introduce with the new ordinance. They expressed concern that those properties could meet or exceed the one percent per community raise recommended by the STR advisory committee.
Absher and Kearns presented two different options to preference property owners who had a building license as of July 1, 2022, and a certificate of occupancy as of June 21, 2023, for STR licenses to the commissioners. The first would allow those property owners to apply for licenses during a three-week window, to be issued under the terms of whichever ordinance was in effect on the date of that application. The second would allow those property owners to contact the county and register their intent to apply for a license when the pause was lifted, granting them priority.
Commissioners quickly gravitated away from the first option and towards the second but were concerned about how to best incorporate the data generated by the list into their license cap decision making. Both Kearns and County Counsel Bill Sargent told the commissioners that the waitlist option would leave the commissioners discretion in deciding on license limits.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said that she was concerned by language in the amendment that suggested that all those on the waitlist might not receive licenses, saying that she thought it was fair that all interested parties should receive licenses.
The other commissioners agreed on this and all voted unanimously to approve the pause extension and formation of a waitlist. Interested property owners who held a building permit prior to July 1, 2022, and a certificate of occupancy by June 21, 2023, have until July 12 to contact the county’s department of community development for inclusion on the list.
Commissioners will meet on July 6 at a public hearing to further discuss the proposed updates to Ordinance 84. They said that they may delay the final decision on the cap percentage increase until the waitlist is complete and either incorporate those on it in the existing license total for cap calculation or increase the percentage increase allowed for new licenses.
The $250,000 forgivable loan to the Kingfisher Apartments in Pacific City will be funded from the STR rental operator license fee, of which 75% is dedicated to promoting workforce housing. The project will comprise of a total of 23 apartments, split between studio and one- and two-bedroom floorplans.
To qualify for the loan, the project’s developer agreed to offer those apartments at rental rates affordable to residents making between 80% and 120% of the area’s median annual income for a decade.
The approved $119 million budget included funding for all positions requested by departments but was also running a $2 million deficit. County Treasurer Shawn Blanchard said that shortfall might be covered by timber revenues depending on harvest levels but was currently slated to come from county reserves. Commissioners said that residents should take note of this and consider its implications for future budgetary cycles.
Commissioners also accepted a mobile morgue trailer from the Oregon Health Authority, which will be stored at the public works department, unless in use, in which case it will be at the sheriff’s office.
