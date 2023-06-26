County Courthouse 2022

The Tillamook County Courthouse

 Staff Photo

Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners extended the pause on short-term rental license issuance by 60 days at their June 21 meeting and started a waitlist for certain property owners interested in getting a license once the pause is lifted.

They also approved the county’s $119 million budget for fiscal year 2024 and approved a workforce housing grant of $250,000 for the Kingfisher Apartments in Pacific City.

