The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved a $125,000 contract to begin work on a coordinated homeless services response system as part of a state pilot program.
The contract with X4 Health is the first step in a five-year project to create a system that will better connect homeless citizens with services across the county.
Funding to start the program was allocated by state legislators in House Bill 4123 last year. The bill selected eight counties from across the state to receive $1 million in funding over two years to set up offices to coordinate homeless services in their counties.
Tillamook’s office will be housed in the Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE) building in Tillamook and all seven cities in the county will be participating.
Commissioner Erin Skaar said that Tillamook had worked with X4 Health in 2021 on soliciting public feedback on the homelessness crisis in the county. That outreach identified a coordinated response system as the county’s top need.
Skaar said that that partnership and work had been a factor in Tillamook being named one of the recipients of funding in House Bill 4123.
A public commenter had expressed concern about the contract being awarded to a company outside the county when she felt entities inside the county could best handle the task.
Skaar explained that the county was required by law to develop a five-year strategic plan for creating the new office. She said that the county does not have the staff to do this and had gone through a public bidding process, to which X4 was the only applicant.
In addition to the work with X4, this year will also see two advisory committees begin meeting to work on plans for the new office. One will comprise representatives from each of the seven cities in the county, while the other will have representatives from community organizations like CARE and Tides of Change.
Skaar also reassured the commenter that there would be stakeholder groups to gather feedback from law enforcement, schools, public health officials and others.
The commissioners also updated an agreement governing the emergency warning system for Barney Reservoir.
Located in Washington County, the Barney Reservoir is contained by the E.S. Mills dam, which holds its waters back from flowing into the Trask River and Tillamook County.
To warn of dam failures or overflows, a warning system was installed by the reservoir’s ownership commission in 1998. The update to the agreement approved by the commissioners removed language regarding the installation of that system, since it was completed twenty years ago.
Emergency Management Director Randy Thorpe told the commissioners that the warning system is tested every Monday and that the dam containing the reservoir is regularly checked.
Commissioners then authorized County Attorney Joel Stevens to sign participation forms for new settlement in cases against opioid companies.
Stevens said that the county participated in the suits against the drug companies as litigants and that this authorization would enable him to confirm participation in the latest settlement against four companies.
The state government receives the funds and oversees their distribution, with 55% going directly to counties and localities that were litigants in the suit, while the remainder stays with the state.
The county already receives $56,000 annually from the settlements. Stevens was unsure how much that figure would increase as it will depend on the participation of other litigants.
Skaar said that the funds are used in partnership with Opioid Use Response (OUR) Tillamook to help those struggling with opioid use disorder in the community.
