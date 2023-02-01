County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved a $125,000 contract to begin work on a coordinated homeless services response system as part of a state pilot program.

The contract with X4 Health is the first step in a five-year project to create a system that will better connect homeless citizens with services across the county.

