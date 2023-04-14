Tillamook County Commissioners approved a notice of intent to award a contract for $5.5 million of work on the Cape Kiwanda parking lot and restrooms at their April 5 meeting.
Nan Devlin of the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association also presented on the group’s work and commissioners announced another contract award for $400,000 for a project to evaluate properties for redevelopment.
The contract for $5.5 million of work at Cape Kiwanda was awarded to the Saunders company and work will begin soon after the ten-day period to contest the award has expired on April 19. Work will continue until June, when it will be paused for the summer season, before resuming in October for a planned completion in June 2025. The project will see the demolition of the restroom currently standing in the parking lot, the construction of a replacement, the repaving of the parking lot and the addition of a path.
Funding for the project is mostly coming from transient lodging tax dollars, with a small contribution from the public works department budget and $490,000 budgeted from parking revenues.
Devlin, the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) executive director, updated commissioners on the work her organization has been doing over the past six months. The organization receives county funding to help communities with destination management and gives twice yearly reports to the commissioners.
Devlin was particularly excited about the new Partners for Rural Food Systems program that TCVA formed with grants from Business Oregon and the Columbia Pacific Economic Development District. The program aims to promote innovation in rural food systems and its first two projects will be a seafood processing center at the Port of Garibaldi and an agricultural innovation center at the Port of Tillamook Bay, both set to open in June.
Another program that Devlin said she was excited about was the volunteer adventures program. The program welcomes various groups to Tillamook County to learn about conservation before doing a hands-on activity over the course of a day or weekend. This year, four groups have signed up to participate including the Girl Scouts of Salem and a group from Linfield University.
TCVA has also been working on a host of other projects, including a recently completed wayfinding sign update in Rockaway Beach and an in-progress update in Bay City. They have also helped Manzanita and Bay City develop community destination management plans and are nearing completion on plans for Oceanside and Cape Meares.
The organization continues to focus on improving beach accessibility across the county, with nine beach wheelchairs currently being deployed.
The $400,000 for environmental analysis services from CHA Consulting is coming from a Brownfields Community Wide Assessment grant that Tillamook County received last June.
Housing Coordinator Thomas Fiorelli told commissioners that the brownfields program was developed by mayors from across the country to repurpose buildings and properties that potentially contain hazardous materials.
Fiorelli said that the program targeted properties that had issues that would deter developers from buying those properties but did not pose serious health or safety risks and could be mitigated. Examples of candidate properties include former dry-cleaning facilities, gas stations and factories.
CHA will help property owners evaluate their properties to determine necessary remediation and if work can progress on the site during remediation efforts.
A Brownfields Advisory Committee is being formed and a public meeting will be held at the Port of Tillamook Bay shortly after the contest period ends on the notice of intent to award the contract on April 19.
Fiorelli said that the assessment will focus on properties that could be redeveloped for housing and that there were more than 60 brownfields sites in the county.
