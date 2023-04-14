County Courthouse 2022

The Tillamook County Courthouse

 Staff Photo

Tillamook County Commissioners approved a notice of intent to award a contract for $5.5 million of work on the Cape Kiwanda parking lot and restrooms at their April 5 meeting.

Nan Devlin of the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association also presented on the group’s work and commissioners announced another contract award for $400,000 for a project to evaluate properties for redevelopment.

