Columbia Pacific CCO seeks projects within Clatsop, Columbia, and Tillamook counties that improve the health of the community, drawing upon best practices and other innovations. The Community Wellness Investment Fund (CWIF) supports innovative, local, and sustainable solutions that address health equity and social determinants of health, in one or more of the eight improvement priorities identified in the Regional Health Improvement Plan (RHIP).
“The CWIF will be used to support efforts focused on improving health and well-being, which are sustainable and aligned with the RHIP,” said Nancy Knopf, community relations manager for Columbia Pacific CCO, in a press release.
“Our updated RHIP advances health and well-being and will be used in our planning process for the next five years,” said Knopf. “Within the plan, we have identified eight priority areas for improving health in the region.”
The eight priority areas include: community resilience and trauma informed care, access to primary care, access to behavioral health care, access to oral health and dental care, access to a social safety net, chronic disease prevention, suicide prevention, and housing.
Proposals can be submitted any time between July 29 and August 31. Proposals will be considered on three specific levels, based on the degree of collaboration with community partners in the proposal and commitment to equity. No organization will receive support as the lead for more than one project. Emphasis will be on projects that are collaborative, sustainable, and integrative across the spectrum of health interventions, including social determinants. Funded projects are also intended to show sustainability over time, as well as leveraging existing community resources.
For more information and applications, please visit their website at:
http://www.colpachealth.org/about-us/community-wellness-investment-fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.