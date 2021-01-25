Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH) is holding its second annual AED Contest in February, American Heart Month. Two community organizations will win $1,300 toward the purchase of automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
More than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCAs) happen in the United States every year. In a 2018 study, use of AEDs by bystanders of OHCAs was associated with better survival and functional outcomes. CMH wants to help with this — with more AEDs and training available, there may be further improved outcomes of OHCAs.
Any business/church/organization with a physical location in Clatsop County (OR), Tillamook County (OR), Columbia County (OR), Wahkiakum County (WA) or Pacific County (WA) is eligible to enter the contest. Organizations can enter to win by writing a brief, 250-word essay explaining why they need an AED on site.
The entry form can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/aed-contest-2021.
Entries will be blind, and are due by 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
Winners will be chosen by the leadership of the WomenHeart of the North Oregon Coast heart disease support group in March 2021 and announced afterward. Winning is based on the essay submitted and any other factors deemed to be relevant to the committee.
Last year’s winners were the Hamlet Rural Fire Protection District and the Astoria Elks Lodge. Any organization that entered the contest last year and did not win is welcome to enter again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.