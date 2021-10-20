Columbia Bank’s board of directors approved on Oct .11 a definitive agreement to combine Columbia Bank and Umpqua Bank. The partnership blends the two banks and provides both companies with a broader array of services and locations.
“Our partnership will create the second largest regional bank by market share on the West Coast and enhance our ability to serve our clients, team members and communities,” said Clint Stein, president and CEO. “We anticipate the official close to occur during the middle of 2022, following regulatory, shareholder and other customary approvals.”
There will be no interruption in access to your accounts or services due to this announcement. You may continue to use your debit and credit cards, checks, online banking, apps and all other services as you always have. Please continue to make loan payments according to the terms of your loan.
A systems conversion is expected to occur by the end of March 2023. The banks share many of the same technologies and services you enjoy today which will provide a smooth transition experience. The teams will be available to answer your questions and to provide you with the exceptional service you’ve come to expect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.