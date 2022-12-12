Cold, dry, and windy conditions expected through the week

High pressure will build across the area bringing a prolonged period of dry and cold weather throughout the week.
There may be air stagnation concerns across NW Oregon and SW Washington Tuesday and Tuesday night. However, winds will increase a bit on Wednesday and should result in enough mixing to end air stagnation concerns.
Cold air will deepen east of the Cascades and spill over the Cascades by Thursday, which will increase offshore winds furthermore and bring an even colder airmass into the region. Cold temperatures will then remain a concern through at least Saturday. Elevated east winds will produce wind chill temperatures into the upper teens to lower 20s for the valleys and single digits to lower teens across the Cascades and Columbia River Gorge.
- Cold temperatures across the region
- Breezy east winds north of Salem Wednesday through Friday, resulting - in wind chills that are noticeably colder than the actual air temperature
- Possible air stagnation concerns Tuesday through Tuesday night for inland valleys
- Risk levels incorporate potential impacts from weather hazards and likelihood of occurrence.
